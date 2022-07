The Evansville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday near Bosse High School. Officers say that a man was walking home from work on Lodge Avenue when he was stopped at gunpoint near Washington Avenue. He said as he was rounding the corner, three men wearing black masks told him to put his hands in the air, and took his phone, wallet, keys, and knife at gunpoint.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO