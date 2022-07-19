ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti May Have Kissed When They Reconnected After Her Divorce

By Stephanie Kaplan
 5 days ago
Source: mega

It's time to come clean, Kristin Cavallari! When fans heard the reality star and ex Stephen Colletti were reuniting for a Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, they were ecstatic — especially since the mom-of-three is now single!

And on the July 19 episode of "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen," the pair confessed they did indeed go on a dinner date back in 2020.

"We lost touch a little bit when I was married. I was with my ex for 10 years. So it had at least been 10 years since we had seen each other," spilled the Uncommon James founder. "So anyways, we went to dinner, we had a lot of fun ... Do we tell the whole story?"

Colletti, 36, revealed the two "danced on tables," but that wasn't the juicy detail Cavallari, 35, was referring to, as she blurted out, "We may or may not have kissed."

Source: mega

The MTV hunk replied by asking, "Did we?" to which the Very Cavallari star simply quipped, "I can’t remember." Later on in the show, she played coy again by telling her ex, "I’ll let you decide if you want to tell the rest of the story or not."

The high school sweethearts never confirmed or denied if they shared a smooch, but they acknowledged that fans would love to see them rekindle their romance.

"I posted a photo of the two of us. And that was my most liked photo of anything I’ve ever posted on Instagram," she noted. "So to me, that’s actually very sweet because it shows how invested the audience was of Laguna Beach."

Source: mega

Colletti admitted that when the snap went viral, people started "coming out of the woodworks asking" him if he and the California girl were back together.

"There were people that were asking me kind of how I was doing, people would text me just to kind of check in, and they eventually tried to get to a casual way of like, 'So, are you dating anybody?' And it was so obvious," said the One Tree Hill alum. "I was shocked by how many people thought I was that stupid."

Regardless of whether or not they did lock lips, the jewelry designer hinted to GRAZIA USA that things are now platonic, explaining they still have "a really deep connection and banter," but they're now more like "brother and sister."

