Daniel Radcliffe recently celebrated his 33rd trip around the sun, and it’s a little jarring when you think of how far we have come from his days of flying around on a broomstick as Harry Potter. “The Boy Who Lived” might be the one turning another year older, but it sounds like if anybody’s feeling reflective about their age, it’s Weird Al Yankovic — the subject of Radcliffe’s latest “weird” project. The song parody genius shared a sweet birthday message with the actor who is portraying him in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and in doing so divulged a bit of trivia related to their comparative ages.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO