Montez Ford Says He’s Afraid of Heights, Why He Does Frog Splash Anyway

By Jeremy Thomas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontez Ford is known for his frog splash, but he admits that despite doing the move he’s afraid of heights. The Street Profits member recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview and acknowledged his fear of heights, likening it to Bruce Wayne becoming Batman despite often being depicted...

411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Sami Zayn. -Poor Sami finally gets a sit down interview with Austin and it drops the day Vince McMahon sets the wrestling world on fire by announcing his retirement. Oh, and Brock Lesnar walked out and HHH is back as Head of Talent Relations. Nobody is going to care this report, but we carry on. Let’s get to it!
In a recent interview with TV Insider, The Bella Twins talked about the success of Total Divas and how the show could still have some magic left in it with the right cast of characters. Nikki on how Total Divas can make more magic with the right people: “It doesn’t...
– A special edition of the WWE Top 10 looks at the 20 greatest SummerSlam moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:. “Watch the greatest moments in SummerSlam’s illustrious history, from Becky Lynch’s shocking 2021 return to The Undertaker meeting his imposter to Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena.”
CM Punk and Tony Khan separately addressed Punk’s injury status on Saturday as he recovers from a broken foot. Punk was at San Diego Comic-Con and PWInsider noted during the AEW panel that Punk said his foot was “shattered” in his match with FTR against Max Caster & Gunn Club on the June 2nd episode of Dynamite and is still in the healing process. He noted that he was re-learning how to walk and doesn’t know when he’ll be back.
Liv Morgan is the Smackdown Women’s Champion following Money in the Bank and will have a match with Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, part of the reason behind her push is because Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of the company. The belief was that Smackdown needed a new “top tier” babyface on the women’s roster and Morgan was the one chosen. It worked out well, as the fans have been supporting a Liv Morgan title run for a while now.
As previously reported, WWE announced that Triple H is back in power in the company and is once again working as the EVP of Talent Relations. Fightful Select has more notes on the situation backstage in WWE after the recent change. He’s set to travel to Boston tonight, the site of Smackdown, with Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. While the plans are unknown, there’s usually a talent meeting after changes like this.
Well everyone, we’ve reached another Friday so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. So, anything crazy in the world of professional wrestling happen lately? I kid, I kid, but with the news that Vince McMahon has retired from his position as Chairman and CEO of WWE breaking the landscape of professional wrestling might shift in a real way. More immediate concerns revolve around Brock Lesnar, who reportedly left the arena when he heard about Vince stepping down. Brock has been positioned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title in just a few weeks at SummerSlam, if Brock is leaving then WWE has very little time to spin up a new challenger for Roman and that process has to start immediately if not sooner. The Street Profits and Usos are likely to continue their build and we might even get an appearance from the special guest referee for their match. Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey are set to battle for the Smackdown Women’s title at SummerSlam and we’ll probably get some continuation of that, Shinsuke Nakamura will battle Ludwig Kaiser again as he continues trying to get a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther so let’s all take a moment of silence for Kaiser’s chest once Gunther chops the heck out of him for losing. Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models will debut their beachwear collection, as well as feature the debut of Max Dupri’s “sister”, Maxxine Dupri. Assuming Drew McIntyre isn’t the one who gets called up to deal with the absence of Brock Lesnar, he and Sheamus are due another misdirection match to try and set up their SummerSlam bout as well. Well that’s the preamble, and the uncertainty hovering over this particular episode, so let’s get into the action.
During a panel at the San Diego Comic Con (via Fightful), Ciampa spoke about his meeting with Vince McMahon when he was called to the main roster and what McMahon thought of his physique. He said: “Lots of stuff happened when I made the jump from NXT. One thing, for...
Cody Rhodes wasn’t the only wrestling luminary to get slapped in the face with a tortilla this week, as The Rock underwent the viral challenge as well. As reported on Wednesday, Rhodes took the Tortilla Challenge with a reported on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards. The challenge sees two people compete slapping each other with a soft tortilla, usually with water in their mouths to see who can make the other spit the water out first. (The internet is a silly place, folks.)
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on Max Dupri no longer being involved with the Maximum Male Models storyline. According to that report, Dupri was removed from the angle at the last minute and those involved weren’t given any solid information about his status. It was said that Vince...
Stephanie McMahon appeared on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, addressing the crowd regarding the retirement of Vince McMahon earlier today. Stephanie appeared in the ring to open tonight’s show and welcomed everyone to Smackdown before announcing that Vince McMahon had retired from WWE. She noted that McMahon created the company and wanted to make sure in his retirement that he thanked all the fans, which led to a “Thank You Vince” chant.
UPDATED: Two more wrestling luminaries have took to social media to react to Vince McMahon’s retirement in Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco. Flair posted to his Twitter account on Friday evening show show his appreciation for McMahon, while Brisco posted to take issue with those “celebrating” McMahon’s exit from WWE:
