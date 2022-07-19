Comedian Bert Kreischer to tape Netflix special at Omaha's Orpheum Theater

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomed the newest member of its giraffe family: Mario. Mario was born on June 23, to mom Kendy, zoo officials say. “I’m incredibly proud of our team here at the Zoo for welcoming not one, not two, but three healthy giraffe calves into the herd this year,” said CEO Even Killeen in a press release. “One of our dreams when we created the expansion of the Zoo was to become a top-notch giraffe breeding facility to aid in the conservation of the species, and we’ve made incredible progress over the last three years. Kendy has been an amazing mother and we’re very excited for everyone to meet our Zoo’s newest resident.”

