York County-based Spain Commercial plans to turn Coca-Cola facility into new showroom

Luke Gatz, mechanic helper with Spain Commercial, works on renovating the Coca-Cola distribution facility into the company's new cabinet and flooring divisions. (Courtesy / HANDOUT)

YORKTOWN — Steve Spain started his business, Spain Commercial, in the back of his family home in Hampton in 1991.

“It was just me and a 1972 Chevy pickup truck,” Spain said. “I came from nothing, and to be able to give back in my community is special for me.”

More than 30 years later, the York County-based general contractor, known for its signature stonework, has 50 employees and takes on more than 200 renovation and commercial construction projects throughout the region annually.

And by early next year, the company will move into the former Coca-Cola distribution facility on Seaford Road. Spain purchased the 42,000-square-foot building at the beginning of this year for $3.1 million. Spain Commercial is renovating the building to house the company’s cabinet and flooring divisions along with a new showroom. The company will maintain its current headquarters in Freedom Industrial Park.

Spain recalled how his passion for the industry got started during a weekend of hanging drywall in the 1980s alongside his older brother.

Steve Spain is founder and president of Spain Commercial based in York County. (Courtesy of Sara Harris Photography)

“I made more money that one weekend than I did working 80 hours at the coal facility,” Spain said. “A light bulb went off — I could make more money for my family and provide a better life for them.”

Spain branched out on his own after working under another contractor for several years to hone his skills and business acumen. Along the way, Spain realized his purpose as a business owner focused on new construction, expansions and remodels.

Eager to grow, Spain shared the importance of doing it slowly and steadily from the start.

“I tried to remain focused on hiring quality people who do quality work and fit with our company culture,” he said. “Our tagline is ‘our people make the difference’ and I believe this method has been an integral part of our success.”

Spain’s 13-hour workdays start at 4:30 a.m. with prayer time and a workout. Then he dives into the day’s work, which typically includes staff meetings, checking on job sites and meeting with clients.

The company specializes in every aspect of the commercial construction process, from design to ribbon-cutting for medical, retirement living, retail, office space, churches, hospitality, restaurants and industrial builds.

Sara Harris has operated her business, Sara Harris Photography, in a roughly 1,000-square-foot leased space in the Shops at Tidemill in Gloucester Point since 2018. That’s when Spain Commercial refurbished the exterior and interior of the old feed store and Harris moved her business in.

“They did an amazing job,” Harris said. “Every new client that walks in remarks at how beautiful the interior is.”

Spain said the company dodged layoffs throughout the pandemic and saw its biggest year ever in terms of work, growth and revenue in 2021. With a multitude of contracts lined up this year, 2022 is already set to surpass last year.

“I give thanks to God and to a dedicated team,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do that without such a loyal and dedicated crew.”

That dedicated team includes Spain’s daughters — Ashley Spain-Morelos as director of operations and Kayleigh Spain as social media and marketing specialist. There are also several employees who have been on board for more than 25 years.

Right now, Spain said the business has been challenged with supply chain issues, rising costs of materials and adequate manpower — all industrywide challenges.

“We try to think outside the box,” he said. “Think of other ways to get materials, use different manufacturers and try to get ahead of it.”

Community-based projects bring him the most joy. For instance, Spain Commercial just completed a space for the United Way in York County and is working on an expansion project for the Boys & Girls Club in Hampton.

“I know these projects will have a significant impact on the lives of so many children and families long after we leave,” he said.

Health care-related projects with MRI, CT and X-ray build-outs are among the more notable jobs Spain said the business has done so far.

“Health care technology is always evolving and I love a challenge,” he said.

After three decades, the founder can say he applied his company motto, “if you can dream it, Spain can build it,” to his business and career.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com