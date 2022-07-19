ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

York County-based Spain Commercial plans to turn Coca-Cola facility into new showroom

By Sandra J. Pennecke Inside Business
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV10Y_0glNqDBM00
Luke Gatz, mechanic helper with Spain Commercial, works on renovating the Coca-Cola distribution facility into the company's new cabinet and flooring divisions. (Courtesy / HANDOUT)

YORKTOWN — Steve Spain started his business, Spain Commercial, in the back of his family home in Hampton in 1991.

“It was just me and a 1972 Chevy pickup truck,” Spain said. “I came from nothing, and to be able to give back in my community is special for me.”

More than 30 years later, the York County-based general contractor, known for its signature stonework, has 50 employees and takes on more than 200 renovation and commercial construction projects throughout the region annually.

And by early next year, the company will move into the former Coca-Cola distribution facility on Seaford Road. Spain purchased the 42,000-square-foot building at the beginning of this year for $3.1 million. Spain Commercial is renovating the building to house the company’s cabinet and flooring divisions along with a new showroom. The company will maintain its current headquarters in Freedom Industrial Park.

Spain recalled how his passion for the industry got started during a weekend of hanging drywall in the 1980s alongside his older brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdlpK_0glNqDBM00
Steve Spain is founder and president of Spain Commercial based in York County. (Courtesy of Sara Harris Photography)

“I made more money that one weekend than I did working 80 hours at the coal facility,” Spain said. “A light bulb went off — I could make more money for my family and provide a better life for them.”

Spain branched out on his own after working under another contractor for several years to hone his skills and business acumen. Along the way, Spain realized his purpose as a business owner focused on new construction, expansions and remodels.

Eager to grow, Spain shared the importance of doing it slowly and steadily from the start.

“I tried to remain focused on hiring quality people who do quality work and fit with our company culture,” he said. “Our tagline is ‘our people make the difference’ and I believe this method has been an integral part of our success.”

Spain’s 13-hour workdays start at 4:30 a.m. with prayer time and a workout. Then he dives into the day’s work, which typically includes staff meetings, checking on job sites and meeting with clients.

The company specializes in every aspect of the commercial construction process, from design to ribbon-cutting for medical, retirement living, retail, office space, churches, hospitality, restaurants and industrial builds.

Sara Harris has operated her business, Sara Harris Photography, in a roughly 1,000-square-foot leased space in the Shops at Tidemill in Gloucester Point since 2018. That’s when Spain Commercial refurbished the exterior and interior of the old feed store and Harris moved her business in.

“They did an amazing job,” Harris said. “Every new client that walks in remarks at how beautiful the interior is.”

Spain said the company dodged layoffs throughout the pandemic and saw its biggest year ever in terms of work, growth and revenue in 2021. With a multitude of contracts lined up this year, 2022 is already set to surpass last year.

“I give thanks to God and to a dedicated team,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do that without such a loyal and dedicated crew.”

That dedicated team includes Spain’s daughters — Ashley Spain-Morelos as director of operations and Kayleigh Spain as social media and marketing specialist. There are also several employees who have been on board for more than 25 years.

Right now, Spain said the business has been challenged with supply chain issues, rising costs of materials and adequate manpower — all industrywide challenges.

“We try to think outside the box,” he said. “Think of other ways to get materials, use different manufacturers and try to get ahead of it.”

Community-based projects bring him the most joy. For instance, Spain Commercial just completed a space for the United Way in York County and is working on an expansion project for the Boys & Girls Club in Hampton.

“I know these projects will have a significant impact on the lives of so many children and families long after we leave,” he said.

Health care-related projects with MRI, CT and X-ray build-outs are among the more notable jobs Spain said the business has done so far.

“Health care technology is always evolving and I love a challenge,” he said.

After three decades, the founder can say he applied his company motto, “if you can dream it, Spain can build it,” to his business and career.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

Comments / 1

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico industrial distribution facility sells for $22.25M

A northern Henrico industrial distribution facility that was vacant when purchased last year for just less than $8 million sold just more than a year later for $22.25 million. The facility, located within the Richmond Distribution Center at 4300 Carolina Avenue, adjacent to Richmond Raceway, contains 223,479 square feet of space.
RICHMOND, VA
News Channel Nebraska

Atlantic Charter Insurance Group is the leader in Virginia Beach, VA for providing Virginia Beach Car and Auto Insurance

Atlantic Charter Insurance Group is a leading car insurance broker in Virginia Beach, VA, helping beach locals bridge the information gap that exists as they navigate the insurance market, providing a tailored insurance products suited for their needs. Atlantic Charter Insurance Group is a Licensed Auto and Car Insurance, Corporate Automobile Insurance, Property Insurance, Flood Insurance, Business Liability Insurance, General Liability Insurance, Workers Compensation Insurance, Disability Insurance, Group Health Insurance and Personal Life Health Insurance in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Coliseum Corner In Hampton Sells For $6.5 Million

HAMPTON-A shopping center in Hampton has recently been sold. On July 21, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of Coliseum Corner on Cunningham Drive adjacent to Peninsula Town Center. Kodiak Properties sold the 48,339 square foot property to Battlefield Consolidated Properties, LLC for $6,525,000. The sale was completed on July...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Shipbuilding Announces Several Senior Team Promotions

NEWPORT NEWS—Huntington Ingalls Industry’s Newport News Shipbuilding division recently announced several promotions that hope to result in the optimization of operations and accelerate transformation and execution. “We have been on an aggressive journey to transform the way we run our business,” said Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin....
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Yorktown, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
York County, VA
Government
telecompetitor.com

Lumos Looks East to the Tidewater Region for Fiber Expansion

Regional operator Lumos Networks will bring fiber broadband to almost 85,000 homes and businesses in the Tidewater region of Virginia, the company announced today. Lumos intends to serve Tidewater communities located in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth. The expansion includes building 760 miles of fiber. The Tidewater region is located in the Hampton Roads MSA, the second largest market in Virginia, behind only Washington DC-anchored Northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Free showers and haircuts for the homeless at Norfolk church

NORFOLK, Va. — Fresh laundry and a new haircut are things some of us may take for granted. For people experiencing homelessness, these things are sometimes hard to come by. Leaders at Calvary Revival Church are hoping to change that with their inaugural “Summer Homies Festival” hosted by the church’s nonprofit outreach program, Revive Community of Virginia.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Showroom#Layoffs#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino holding latest job fair Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its third job fair as it ramps up hiring efforts for its opening in 2023. The latest job fair is set for Saturday, July 23, and will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino including IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), and table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Speed limit reduced on U.S. 158 in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit on U.S. 158 in southern Currituck County. According to a press release, the speed change will be on the 3.4 miles of U.S. 158 between H2OBX Park and the Wright Memorial Bridge. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
historicjamestowne.org

Inside James Fort: The Powhatan Indians

The archaeology from inside the fort site offers evidence that local Native tribes were frequent visitors during the earliest years of the settlement. Join Daniel Firehawk Abbott of the Nanticoke people from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to learn about the material culture and lifeways of the Tidewater Algonquians as well as their interactions with the settlers of Jamestown. After spending time with Daniel, be sure to visit the Archaearium to see Native American artifacts recovered from James Fort in the exhibit entitled “The World of Pocahontas.”
JAMESTOWN, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy