Thousands braved record heat and the year’s third COVID surge to pack the halls at this week’s Farnborough Airshow outside London, which marked the return of giant aerospace and defense events to Europe for the first time since 2019. Many of the (almost entirely maskless) conversations, whether held huddled in the bits of shade by the exhibition halls or inside air-conditioned chalets, centered on shoring up supply chains or the hunt for skilled workers.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO