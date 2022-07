JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Outlaws have secured a spot in the 2022 playoffs, but the work is far from over. “I am extremely happy for this group,” says head coach Gonzalo Gonzalez. “Like I’ve said time and time again, they have come together to play the game selflessly and they’re doing a great job of playing the game the way it’s intended. They’re not getting out of their swings, they’re not walking too many guys as of late and they’re making other teams earn their runs. I think we have the position guys to get it done and our pitching is riding high at the moment to be able to get the job done as well.”

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO