Family Accused of 'Deliberately' Vandalizing Ancient Wall Paintings

A Florida man has penned a brutal obituary for his “narcissistic” and “abusive alcoholic” father, saying that his passing proved that “evil does eventually die”.While most obituaries are emotional odes to loved ones, Larry Pfaff Jr’s obituary is detailed in its sarcasm and anger directed towards his father.It is punctuated by how the man was “incapable of love” and that his death would only give closure and healing to his siblings.The 48-year-old’s obituary for Lawrence Pfaff Sr seeks to dissassociate and “cleanse” himself from the alleged damage done to him and his siblings by the latter, including “leaving them...

OBITUARIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO