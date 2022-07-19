ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Police looking for suspect after a man was found shot, dead in car in Duncanville

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, July 19th, 2022 02:47

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Duncanville police found a man with gunshot wounds in a car Monday night.

At around 8 p.m. Monday, Duncanville police received a call that there was someone inside a vehicle that had been shot.

Police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there was evidence at the scene that suggested the victim may have known the suspect or suspects, who fled before officers arrived.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 4.

This investigation is ongoing.

