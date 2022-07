Lady Gaga kicked off her much-anticipated Chromatica Ball world tour last night in Dusseldorf, Germany, and she certainly didn’t disappoint in terms of the fashion. (But does she ever?) On her stark stage inspired by brutalist architecture, the pop star emerged from fog and opened with her smash hit “Bad Romance” while wearing an equally austere look: The shapely, extraterrestrial-like number—complete with spiked arms and shoulders—is an archival look from Gareth Pugh’s spring 2007 collection, finished off with her death-defying Pleaser platforms of course. Later in the show she changed into a new custom Pugh creation, this one complete with a conical harness.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO