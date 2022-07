Phoang Tran has lived in the United States since 2013, but the recent Independence Day weekend was the first holiday she has celebrated as a U.S. citizen. Tran’s decision to move to Natchitoches from Vietnam began when her aunt, who already lived in the city, introduced her to a local salon owner, Steve Sanders. She describes a whirlwind romance that culminated in him proposing. “I came over Oct. 16, 2013, and he had a ring for me Dec. 25,” she says.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO