Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO