ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man accused of several charges in the Prairie State now faces charges in Wisconsin after allegedly kicking a deputy in the shoulder while he was being arrested. The Brodhead Police Department received information from the Village of...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 4

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Ezekiel Suggs sought by US Marshals

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan police investigation hit a dead end when the accused disappeared. U.S. Marshals are searching for 21-year-old Ezekiel Suggs. They say he is well aware of the warrant for his arrest. "Anytime we have an offense that involves a child as a victim, we always try...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc15.com

Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young boy from Madison was struck by lightning while camping with his family at Mirror Lake State Park. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Mike Green told NBC15 the lightning hit a tree on their campsite, traveled into the ground through the roots of the tree, and made contact with the boy.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The missing fisherman who went overboard into Lake Monona was found Sunday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m., the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body of the 74-year-old Milwaukee man from the lake. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release more information...
MONONA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford

At approximately 5:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of Whitman St and Hovey Avenue in Rockford for reports of multiple shots fired and at least one person was hit by gunfire. Upon arrival a male reported to be in his late teens was found shot. His...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brodhead, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
Brodhead, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, IL
City
Naperville, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman died in Roscoe, and Rockford Police are trying to figure out why. The 38-year-old’s death was announced on Saturday afternoon, with Rockford Police saying multiple agencies are investigating the cause and further action to take. They say there is no threat to...
ROSCOE, IL
nbc15.com

18-year-old killed in Madison shooting

The Fitchburg Farmer’s Market offered free eye exams alongside a Packer meet-and-greet. In five minutes or less, a catalytic converter can be cut off a car, and according to experts, a criminal can turn it for hundreds of dollars. Beloved Janesville K-9 Fred passes away after years of fighting...
MADISON, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Ottawa man arrested for threatening an official

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ryan A. Rhodes was arrested in Colorado for threatening a public official in Illinois. Rhodes, 31, is from Ottawa, IL. He was arrested on July 4, 2022 in Estes Park, CO. LaSalle County’s original warrant for Rhodes was for threatening a public official, which...
OTTAWA, IL
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. K-9 finds cocaine, marijuana in disabled vehicle

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A K-9 from Columbia County successfully alerted officers to illegal drugs and paraphernalia Thursday afternoon after they were looking to assist a driver pulled on the side of the road on HWY 151. According to their Facebook post, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was on...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#1st Center Avenue
WIFR

Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman was found dead on Saturday morning, and her ex-boyfriend is behind bars as a suspect. Saturday morning, Rockford Police arrived on Cole Avenue to investigate a suspicious missing person’s case. 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was missing under suspicious circumstances. Hardin’s ex-boyfriend, 48-year-old Rayshawn Smith became a person of interest.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Multiple victims' shot at Rockford park: police

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Multiple victims were wounded in a shooting in Rockford early Saturday. The shooting occurred at Sinnissippi Park located at 1401 N. 2nd Street in Rockford. It is unknown what time the shooting occurred, but police announced the shooting on Twitter around 6:15 a.m. Police are asking residents...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Rockford PD: Shooting investigation with multiple victims

ROCKFORD, IL (WMTV) - According to Rockford Police’s twitter page, they are investigating a shooting with multiple victims at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford. As they investigate they advise the public to avoid that area at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release More info From The Murder….

Rockford PD confirmed the 25 year old female shooting victim has passed away. Sources have sent us the following video, of the alleged suspects. Rockford PD have not confirmed these are the alleged suspects.. UPDATE From RPD:. On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police. officers responded...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover in Winnebago County

By the boat launch in Machesney park. Injuries were being reported. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only provide information that...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Reckless Driving

Late Thursday afternoon Deputies responded to 890 Illinois Route 38, Rochelle for a two-vehicle accident that previously occurred on I-39. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Kyle Border of Durand, Illinois for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Border was released on a $2,500 Individual Bond with a future court date.
DURAND, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Aerosol dusters found in vehicle of man accused of 5 OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on the Beltline late Thursday night has led to the arrest of a Madison man on what would be his fifth operating while intoxicated charge, the police department reported. The suspect crashed while on the off-ramp leading to Fish Hatchery Road, according to the...
MADISON, WI
walls102.com

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.
DEKALB, IL
nbc15.com

Missing person found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to Madison Police, Joshua Cera has been found safe and not in need of any emergency attention. The Madison Police Department was asking for the public’s help in locating a missing the 29-year-old man. MPD said Joshua Cera was last seen walking near the...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy