Tour de France: What does each color jersey mean?

Paris’s Hôtel Lambert really is as grand as they come – built in the early 1640s by one of King Louis XIV’s favourite architects, Louis Le Vau (who also designed the Palace of Versailles). It is a feast of gilded opulence – everything high French and designed to the smartest spec. Gold on gold on gold – decorative, three-dimensional pirouettes and flourishes. But – why is it that you’ve never heard of anyone checking into this significant Parisian hotel? One previously owned by Polish Prince Adam Jerzy Czartoryski – who hosted the likes of composer Chopin and the artist Eugène Delacroix – and Guy and Marie-Hélène Rothschild. Allow Mario Tavella, the president of Sotheby’s France, to explain: ‘I know, I know,’ he says in his Lumiere-esque French accent, ‘this is a problem for our communications team. They have to make the world understand that this is not an ’ôtel like Claridge’s or the Ritz in London. ’Ôtel in France is applied to two things: a place where you can sleep and pay for rooms, but, even more so, ’ôtel means like “palace” or “palazzo” in Rome – and an ’ôtel particulier, as this is, basically means a private palazzo.’ And there you go.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO