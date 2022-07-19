City Watch: Ritchie Torres Wants to Make Federal Rent Relief Permanent

The beauty brand will take over the streets of Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn to celebrate Black moms and their village, as part of their ‘Love Delivered’ initiative. NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bump Day was created to raise awareness and support around the need for equitable care for every mom, everywhere. Since maternal mortality rates continue to disproportionately impact the Black community, Brooklyn’s own, Carol’s Daughter is hosting a community block party as part of its Love Delivered initiative to celebrate Black mothers and birthing people while generating awareness around Black Maternal Health. “The Bump Day Block Party” will take place on Thursday, July 21st from 5-8pm on 372 Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to everyone, please register ( here ).
Comments / 4