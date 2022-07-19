ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Watch: Ritchie Torres Wants to Make Federal Rent Relief Permanent

By David Brand
City Limits
City Limits
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Stable Families Act builds off the massive pot of money that Congress sent to states and local governments to cover rent arrears for tenants who could not make payments as a result of the pandemic. Eighteen months after Congress established a temporary, $46 billion fund to help renters...

citylimits.org

