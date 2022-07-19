ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan DA asks for murder charge dismissal in bodega fatal stabbing case

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EZ0Y_0glNimaz00

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against Jose Alba – a bodega worker who fatally stabbed a man who attacked him while he was working on July 1.

Alba had faced one count of second-degree murder after he was arrested on July 2.

According to the complaint, Austin Simon, 35, was fatally stabbed by Alba after Simon had approached the bodega worker behind the counter at the Blue Moon Convenient Store. Minutes earlier, Alba had a confrontation with Simon’s girlfriend and her daughter over a “malfunctioning Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Card” and pulled a snack from the hand of the 10-year-old.

Simon is seen on surveillance video shoving Alba and grabbing him before Alba grabs a knife and stabs him repeatedly.

According to a DA filing on Tuesday:

“After investigation, the District Attorney's Office has concluded that a homicide case against Alba could not be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt. Consequently, the People will not be presenting the case to the grand jury, and hereby move to dismiss the Criminal Court complaint.”

Elected officials and groups such as the United Bodegas of America and the Yemeni American Merchants Association called for the murder charge to be dismissed – calling his actions self-defense.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat issued a statement:

“Jose Alba’s case did not go unnoticed, and I commend District Attorney Bragg for today’s motion to the court to dismiss Mr. Alba’s case following his review of the evidence.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Aliea Persaud, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2040 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

GRUESOME SCENE: Dumont Woman, 79, Beaten To Death, Son Seized

A 79-year-old Dumont woman was bludgeoned to death and her son was in custody early Sunday, authorities said. The alleged killer called police to the victim's home on New Milford Avenue, across from Dumont High School, around midnight, responders said. They found a gruesome scene. Medics from Holy Name Medical...
DUMONT, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Man pleads guilty to murdering his girlfriend

UNION, NJ — On Tuesday, July 5, a Union man charged in shooting the death of his girlfriend in March 2021 pleaded guilty and is facing a 30-year prison sentence, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced on Thursday, July 7. Jamar Webber, 21, pleaded guilty to one count...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adriano Espaillat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stabs#Violent Crime#Criminal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy