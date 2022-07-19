ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House voting on marriage equality protections

By Alexandra Limon
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubNL1_0glNiC0x00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. House is voting on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, which would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage nationwide.

Democrats say the bill is necessary to protect marriage equality but it’s unclear if it will pass in the U.S. Senate.

Congressman Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) said he and his husband were engaged for 22 years before they could get married. Democrats say Congress must protect the right of all Americans to marry the person they love.

“Every member of Congress will get to stand and be counted today and you can choose between equality or discrimination,” Maloney said. “When I was elected as a member of Congress in 2012, my husband Randy couldn’t have health insurance through this body.”

In 2015 the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, but Democrats fear the court could reverse that decision, just as it did with abortion.

“Justice Clarence Thomas explicitly called on the court to reconsider its decisions protecting other fundamental rights, including the right to same-sex marriage,” said Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

Republicans argue a new law isn’t needed because same-sex marriage isn’t threatened.

“It’s unnecessary, it’s divisive and it’s misleading,” said Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.).

But Democrats say they don’t want to wait to find out.

“We will not allow this right-wing obsession to impose their personal religious views on people’s private lives to go any further,” said Congresswoman Silvia Garcia (D-Tex.).

After passage in the House, the Respect for Marriage Act will head to the Senate, where Republican Susan Collins is a sponsor.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. “Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline […]
TRAFFIC
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney Urges Republican Senators to Back Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a traditional conservative whose previous opposition to gay marriage led to an ugly fallout with her own lesbian sister, has called on Republicans in the Senate to pass a historic bill that would ensure that liberty is protected in the nation’s laws. “Freedom means freedom for everybody. And I’ve said that my initial opposition 10 years ago to same sex marriage was wrong. And I love my sister very much and her family very much,” Cheney said on CNN’s State of the Union to host Jake Tapper.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Clarence Thomas
NBC4 Columbus

SWAT responds to Clark County mobile home shooting

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT and a heavy police presence are currently on scene of a mobile home park in Clark County following an alleged officer-involved shooting. A person was reportedly loaded into an ambulance around 1:30 p.m. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene, according...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steamy Sunday, storms tonight bring cooler weather

A hot, breezy Sunday with some sunshine and high humidity brings a sweltering conclusion to a weekend that started on the stormy side midday Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low 90s in central Ohio, with a heat index near 100. Cooler mid-80s farther northwest reflect thickening cloud cover. An isolated storm can pop up at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will NFL suspend Watson? Answers could come soon

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s a decision every Browns fan is waiting to hear. Will Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended by the NFL, and if he is, for how long?. The answers to those questions could come very soon. Watson’s disciplinary hearing ended June 30. Post-hearing written...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Politics Congress#The U S House#The U S Senate#Americans#The Supreme Court
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Whaley on abortion; 9th House race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: One month since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the fight over abortion rights is expected to contintue through November, if not longer. Some are using the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision as a rallying cry. “Take it to the ballot,” said Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

House Dems pass Right to Contraception Act despite GOP opposition

Marriage equality wasn’t supposed to be one of Congress’ legislative priorities this year, but as circumstances changed, congressional Democrats scrambled to advance the Respect For Marriage Act, to codify existing protections in federal law. The politics of contraception access has followed a similar trajectory. Up until quite recently,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor’s race

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, held rival campaign events in Arizona on Friday, turning the governor’s race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party’s future. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the other or the growing rift […]
ARIZONA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
TROY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy