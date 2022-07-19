ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County man charged with stealing state representative's ID, opening auto insurance policies

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGz0U_0glNi6nq00

LANSING (WWJ) – A Macomb County man has been charged with stealing a Michigan lawmaker’s identity and using it to open car insurance policies.

Christopher Still of Eastpointe is facing three counts of insurance fraud, three counts of identity theft and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The 24-year-old Still allegedly stole the identity of Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, and opened three car insurance policies in the legislator’s name, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says.

The AG’s office says Still used Carter’s name and date of birth – a felony punishable by up to four years in jail and up to $50,000 in fines. The felony charge of identity theft is punishable by up to five years and a fine of up to $25,000.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) collaborated with Nessel’s office on this case.

DIFS Director Anita Fox said this case is an example that “anyone can be targeted for identity theft and fraud.”

“Which is why it is so important for all of us to be vigilant about protecting our personal information,” Fox said. “Having a fraudulent insurance policy opened under your name could give you and your family problems down the line, so we encourage Michiganders to check their credit reports and carefully review all financial documents they receive to make sure their identity is protected.”

Still is scheduled to be arraigned August 8 in Macomb County Circuit Court.

The DIFS FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and works with the Attorney General and other law enforcement to prosecute these crimes. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS' website.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
State
Michigan State
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13abc.com

SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man has been apprehended as the suspect on counts of criminal damage to multiple businesses across Monroe Township over the past several months, Sheriff Troy Goodnough reports. The suspect is Jeremy Lang, a 34-year-old man from Frenchtown Township. On July 22, troopers from the...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Carter
Arab American News

How to clear a criminal record in Michigan? Updated website has info

LANSING — An updated webpage from the state’s attorney general wants to improve the process to expunge a criminal record, following a significant increase in the number of applications submitted to set aside a prior conviction. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a press release this week...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

AG: Rochester Hills man posed as broker, stole deposits from prospective business owners

A Rochester Hills man is facing several felonies for allegedly stealing deposits from prospective business owners after their deals failed. Denny DiCapo, 62, was arraigned July 21 in 52-3 District Court on five counts of larceny by conversion, $1,000 to $20,000, and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise. According...
CBS Detroit

MSP Cracking Down On Speeding In Macomb County Today

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding and conducting a speed enforcement along I-696 in Macomb County today. Troopers will be on I-696 today, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between I-94 and Dequindre Road. According to MSP, they are conducting the speed enforcement to reduce fatalities and traffic crashes, and change motorist behavior for a safer commute. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Car Insurance#Insurance Policies#Auto Insurance#Ag
WWJ News Radio

15-year-old Detroit boy drowns while swimming at Monroe County campground

SUMMERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are still investigating after a 15-year-old Detroit boy drowned at a Monroe County campground late Saturday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the KOA Campground on Tunnicliffe Road in Summerfield Township around 5:20 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call that the teenager had been missing for about 20 minutes.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Suspects get low bonds after shootout at Warren gas station

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men are facing charges after police allege they were involved in a shootout Thursday in Warren. Jayquan Washington, 25, of Detroit, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony) and careless discharge of a firearm (misdemeanor), while Eric Boatwright, 25, of Taylor, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony).
WARREN, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn lottery winner’s name being used in scam

On the morning of July 19, a New York woman got a text message from an unknown number, claiming that a man who had won the lottery in Michigan was trying to give away $20,000 each to two random winners. The man’s name being used was Keith Burge of Dearborn,...
DEARBORN, MI
WTOL 11

15-year-old boy dead after drowning at Monroe County campground

PETERSBURG, Mich. — On Saturday, July 23, at 5:23 p.m., Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call to the KOA campground in the 15000 block of Tunnicliffe Road in Petersburg, Michigan that a 15-year-old male had been missing for approximately 20 minutes. His last known location was in a swimming pond.
PETERSBURG, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy