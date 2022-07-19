Macomb County man charged with stealing state representative's ID, opening auto insurance policies

LANSING (WWJ) – A Macomb County man has been charged with stealing a Michigan lawmaker’s identity and using it to open car insurance policies.

Christopher Still of Eastpointe is facing three counts of insurance fraud, three counts of identity theft and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The 24-year-old Still allegedly stole the identity of Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, and opened three car insurance policies in the legislator’s name, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says.

The AG’s office says Still used Carter’s name and date of birth – a felony punishable by up to four years in jail and up to $50,000 in fines. The felony charge of identity theft is punishable by up to five years and a fine of up to $25,000.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) collaborated with Nessel’s office on this case.

DIFS Director Anita Fox said this case is an example that “anyone can be targeted for identity theft and fraud.”

“Which is why it is so important for all of us to be vigilant about protecting our personal information,” Fox said. “Having a fraudulent insurance policy opened under your name could give you and your family problems down the line, so we encourage Michiganders to check their credit reports and carefully review all financial documents they receive to make sure their identity is protected.”

Still is scheduled to be arraigned August 8 in Macomb County Circuit Court.

The DIFS FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and works with the Attorney General and other law enforcement to prosecute these crimes. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS' website.