Should the Rangers pursue Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto?

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - One of the biggest names in baseball is on the trading block, while another could be on the block in short order.

The Rangers are reportedly one of the suitors for Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto, who is available for trade after turning down a 15-year, $440 million deal. Meanwhile, reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent after the 2023 season, and it's been wildly reported that he wants to sign with a contender.

The K&C Masterpiece debated whether they want the Rangers to be in on Soto or Ohtani on Tuesday's show, while Shan and RJ discussed the topic on Wednesday's show. Listen to K&C's discussion in the podcast below and Shan and RJ's in the video above.