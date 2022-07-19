Reporting on Block by Block chief’s criminal past is ‘racist,’ says Public Safety chair

The City of West Hollywood invites residential property owners in West Hollywood to participate in one of two upcoming information sessions about its Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Pilot Program. The West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program is a new affordable housing initiative to incentivize property owners to create an affordable rental unit on a single-family or multifamily property. The program offers comprehensive assistance for financing, designing, permitting, and constructing a new ADU in the City of West Hollywood. The program is also offering low interest loans (up to $150,000) to design and build ADUs via conversion of existing accessory structures, new construction, or on multifamily developments in the City. Conversion projects include converting an existing garage or other on-site structure; new construction includes ground-up or prefabricated modular units; multifamily development includes detached or attached, conversion, or new construction.
