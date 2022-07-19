ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporting on Block by Block chief’s criminal past is ‘racist,’ says Public Safety chair

By Brandon Garcia
 5 days ago
Tod Hallman, new chairperson of WeHo’s Public Safety Commission, chastised a recent WEHOville report on the past homicide conviction and prison sentence of one of the city’s top safety officials during City Council’s meeting Monday night. Shea Gibson, the operations manager of the Block by Block...

