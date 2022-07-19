Reporting on Block by Block chief’s criminal past is ‘racist,’ says Public Safety chair

The City of West Hollywood and its Disabilities Advisory Board have opened nominations for its annual Disability Service Awards. Members of the West Hollywood community are encouraged to nominate in the categories of individuals, businesses, the media, and nonprofit organizations for recognition of work with people living with disabilities, including accessibility issues, attention to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, or advocacy. Please note, current or previous City staff are not eligible to be nominated and no City Advisory Board member or Commissioner who is serving or has served within the prior year can be nominated. For the complete list of the Service Awards Rules and Procedures please click here.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO