“It’s a very tropical menu,” said general manager and executive chef at Frog Tiki Bar, Joe Jankowski.

He says all the fresh ingredients are what really make the swordfish tacos pop.

“It represents the tiki bar really well,” he explained.

Colorful is a common theme at Frog Tiki Bar in Prudenville, especially with the next item on the menu, the strawberry chicken salad with poppy seed dressing.

“When that salad hits the table, I love to see people’s eyes just get wide open,” he said.

The nachos are another dish that really know how to make an entrance.

1/9 Inside The Kitchen at Frog Tiki Bar in Prudenville

“So, as you can see, by pulling off that chip, there’s so much cheese on these nachos, every single bite, every single chip has ingredients on it,” he said.

John and Sindy Fuller have been fans of the Frog Tiki Bar ever since they opened 16 years ago.

“Back when it was just eight stools in the back, and it’s grown into the place that it is now,” they agreed.

Kathy Grover, the owner, says the inspiration came from her late husband.

“He loved Key West,” she started. “He would be so proud of what his tiki bar looks like today.”

Giving others that same energy they found while traveling together.

“That is the number one thing people say, we feel like we’re on vacation,” Kathy said.

“They look like the beach, very beachy, very tropical,” said Sindy, about the decorations.

Kathy says a lot of what you see hanging on the walls comes from customers.

“They want a piece of the tiki bar, hey take ownership in the tiki bar,” she said.

“We brought in a sign from Jamaica, a liquor sign that said ‘liquor licenses pending, have an intention to get one’ or something like that,” said John.

Incredible food, tropical cocktails and an atmosphere like no other, making you feel like you’re on island time right in Prudenville.

“It’s one of a kind place,” said Sindy.

You can visit Frog Tiki Bar at 565 W. West Branch Road in Prudenville, or call them at 989-366-6347.

