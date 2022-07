In the modern NBA era, players don’t stick with teams as long as they used to. Some people hate it, but that does nothing to change the reality of the situation. Chalk it up to a number of factors. Some will say that teams have come to view players as more expendable. Others will argue that the player empowerment era is to blame. However you slice it, players are more likely to change teams than ever.

