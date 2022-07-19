MLB Power Rankings: Where Red Sox stand at the All-Star break
NBC Sports
5 days ago
The Boston Red Sox limped into the All-Star break with series losses to their American League East rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. The optimism that was inspired by their strong June has dissipated as they've now lost 10 of their last 14 games. That skid,...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have wrist surgery, according to manager Brian Snitker, and will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Duvall, 33, exited in the third inning of a Saturday game against the Los Angeles Angels with wrist soreness. On Sunday morning, the Braves placed Duvall on the 10-day injured list with what the team called a sprained wrist.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings.
BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as they pounded the bumbling Boston Red Sox 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Two days after Tapia had an inside-the-park grand slam in a record-setting 28-5 victory, he had a bases-loaded triple to spot Toronto to a 5-0 lead off top Boston prospect Brayan Bello (0-2) — one of five players in the Red Sox lineup who started the season in the minors. The Blue Jays also took advantage of three errors and a series of other blunders by Boston, which is just a half-game out of last place in the AL East. On the day David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame about a four-hour drive to the west, the Red Sox lost their fifth straight game, their ninth of the last 10 and 13th out of 16. Boston, which was a season-high 11 games above .500 on June 27, has not won a series against an AL East opponent in 12 tries this season.
LOS ANGELES -- Whenever a 36-year-old grabs at his hamstring as he's running down the line, you fear the worst, but the Giants don't anticipate being without Evan Longoria for too long. Still, the damage was enough that Longoria officially went on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, robbing the lineup of one of its more valuable pieces through at least the trade deadline.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sydney Sweeney got sporty at the Boston Red Sox’s game on Friday. The “Euphoria” actress took a break from acting to become a pitcher for the day....
The Phillies need offensive help, they need starting pitching, and both deficiencies were on display Sunday afternoon as they were swept at home by the lowly Cubs. The Phils lost 4-3. They were outscored this weekend 25-7 by a Cubs team that entered 22 games under .500 and hadn't swept a single series all season.
After months of struggling as the Phillies' No. 3 or 4 hitter, Nick Castellanos was finally moved down in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Cubs. Castellanos bats fifth, the lowest he has appeared in the Phils' batting order. The bulk of his season has been spent in the cleanup spot, but Castellanos had hit third in every game he started since Bryce Harper went down with a broken thumb on June 25.
Anyone who says baseball has become boring and unwatchable must have missed the Red Sox game on Friday night. “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney was on hand at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. The actress donned a Red Sox jersey for the occasion, but her support did not do the home team much good. If anything, she might have been the bad luck charm.
Set to begin the second half of their 2022 campaign, the Boston Red Sox have a major decision to make over the next week. They must decide whether they want to be buyers or sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The direction they take likely will depend on how they perform in their upcoming series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers. Ahead of Friday's game vs. Toronto, the Red Sox sit two games behind the Blue Jays for the third Wild Card spot.
Trevion Williams, one of the Boston Celtics' Summer League standouts, has found a new team for the 2022-23 season. The undrafted Purdue forward has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. An Exhibit 10 deal means Williams will join Golden...
The push for the postseason is about to begin. The Philadelphia Phillies return from the All-Star break with a matchup against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night. It will be the first of three games between the two clubs at Citizens Bank Park. The Phils went into the break...
LOS ANGELES -- As the Dodgers began taking batting practice on Friday afternoon, Joc Pederson walked out to the cage to catch up with some former teammates. Two hours later, Giants manager Gabe Kapler ended his team's session by spending an extended period with former coworker Andrew Friedman, Los Angeles' president of baseball operations.
Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, affectionately known as “Mattress Mack” in the sports world, has become famous for his gigantic sports wagers over the years, and it looks like he’s at it again with another massive $1 million bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.
The Thompson brothers know how to come through in the clutch. For the better part of a decade, Klay Thompson has hit countless huge shots for the Warriors as they've built one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA. On Thursday night, it was younger brother Trayce...
With the All-Star break in the rearview, the 2022 MLB season is about to kick into high gear. The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and this year’s deadline could see one of the game’s best players get moved in Juan Soto. Once the deadline...
At the end of the day on July 22nd, 1922, the New York Yankees found themselves in second place in the American League, 2.5 games behind the St. Louis Browns. At 52-41, the Yanks were in decent shape, but evidently felt like they needed to bolster their roster to win the pennant and chase their first World Series championship.
