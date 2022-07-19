ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mittie announces new K-State women's basketball administrator

By Staff reports
 5 days ago
Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie looks on during a game against Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum in the 2019-20 season. Staff photo by Ray Martinez

Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced Tuesday that former Wayne State assistant coach Kacie Jones will take over as the director of women’s basketball administration.

Jones will handle administrative duties including travel, budget management, home game logistics, on-campus recruiting logistics, training table coordination, camp/clinic budgets, day-to-day office operations and interdepartmental communications.

“We are excited to add Kacie to our staff this season,” Mittie said in a written statement. “She has been on our coaching radar for a couple of years now if the right situation presented itself. I am looking forward to her beginning to work with our staff and our players.”

Originally from Sundance, Wyoming, Jones spent the previous two seasons at Wayne State, where she also played basketball and competed in track and field from 2014 to 2018. She was a graduate assistant at Northwestern College in Iowa before returning to her alma mater as an assistant.

As a player at Wayne State, Jones scored a career 754 points and was the team’s leading 3-point shooter in her final two years.

She also claimed the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title in the outdoor discus competition with a throw of 158 feet, 7 inches in 2016. That year, she qualified to compete at nationals, where she finished 18th with a throw of 141 feet, 11 inches.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Wayne State College as well as a master’s degree in education from Northwestern College.

