Levin, Tlaib Among 17 Members of Congress Arrested During Abortion Rights Protest Outside of Supreme Court
U.S. Capitol Police arrested 17 members of Congress on Tuesday, including Rep. Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Township) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), as part of an abortion rights protest outside of the Supreme Court.
The 17 members of Congress were among 35 people arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding Tuesday.
According to CNN, the following members of Congress were arrested:
- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
- Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Barbara Lee of California
- Jackie Speier of California
- Sara Jacobs of California
- Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
- Andy Levin of Michigan
- Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
- Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania
- Cori Bush of Missouri
- Carolyn Maloney of New York
- Nydia Velazquez of New York
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Alma Adams of North Carolina
