Levin, Tlaib Among 17 Members of Congress Arrested During Abortion Rights Protest Outside of Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 17 members of Congress on Tuesday, including Rep. Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Township) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), as part of an abortion rights protest outside of the Supreme Court.

The 17 members of Congress were among 35 people arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding Tuesday.

According to CNN, the following members of Congress were arrested: