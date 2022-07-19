ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levin, Tlaib Among 17 Members of Congress Arrested During Abortion Rights Protest Outside of Supreme Court

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M36L0_0glNegs700

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 17 members of Congress on Tuesday, including Rep. Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Township) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), as part of an abortion rights protest outside of the Supreme Court.

The 17 members of Congress were among 35 people arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding Tuesday.

According to CNN, the following members of Congress were arrested:

  • Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
  • Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  • Barbara Lee of California
  • Jackie Speier of California
  • Sara Jacobs of California
  • Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  • Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  • Andy Levin of Michigan
  • Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  • Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
  • Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania
  • Cori Bush of Missouri
  • Carolyn Maloney of New York
  • Nydia Velazquez of New York
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  • Alma Adams of North Carolina

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

