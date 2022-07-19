ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

7-19-22 The Coffee Club Hour 3

By Matt Lien
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article00:58 - Cassie Skalicky - Rebuilding Together Fargo-Moorhead Area -...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.
Washington Examiner

Starbucks's wokeness comes back to haunt them as coffee chain closes 16 stores

Starbucks is closing 16 stores because of a dramatic increase in crime and drug use throughout the country. The illicit activities have allegedly endangered many of the company's employees. The disruptions have coincided with the country's soaring crime rates, which are largely the result of radical left-wing criminal justice policies.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN
Food & Drinks
Moorhead, MN
Lifestyle
City
Moorhead, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Fargo, ND
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Fargo, ND
Lifestyle
Cadrene Heslop

Sixteen Starbucks Stores To Close By July 31

Starbucks will close down 16 American stores because of safety concerns. The lockdowns will happen by the end of July. The primary focus is the West Coast. (source) The interim CEO, Howard Schultz, said more safety-related closures are likely. The company aims to create safe spaces for employees and customers. If this is not possible, the store shutdown will be permanent. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coffee Club#Wday#Food Drink
Mashed

The Walmart Vs. Whole Foods Comparison That Had TikTok Losing It

Most people place varying levels of priority on certain factors when choosing a grocery store, whether it's cost-effectiveness at the checkout line, freshness, or the overall environment of the store. With these factors in mind, both Walmart and Whole Foods provide quality food items and vast selections at their locations, making the choice of one over the other a difficult one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
LivingCheap

Sip half-price cold beverages at Starbucks in July

Starbucks is making summer a little cooler for thirsty bargain hunters. It’s been quite some time, since the popular café has offered any discounts or specials. That makes this weekly “Summer TuesYays” deal from Starbucks even sweeter. Every Tuesday in July, customers can enjoy half off...
FOOD & DRINKS
Newsweek

Starbucks Barista Shares Tip on How to Get Right Amount of Ice Each Time

A Starbucks barista shared his tip for how customers can actually get light ice when they ask for it on a coffee run. Many customers order "light ice" when getting their caffeine or sugar fix, in an attempt to get less ice in their drinks—but they don't always get it. It's a common issue for Starbucks fans, who are left with the same amount of ice, or only slightly less, despite asking for it.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Huge Move Amy's Kitchen Just Made With Its California Factory

Although demand for Amy's Kitchen's ready-made organic foods soared during the early days of the pandemic, the company has had a lot of bad press surrounding them lately (via Eater). President and CEO of Amy's Kitchen Xavier Unkovic told Food Navigator that in March and April 2020, sales of select products grew between 50% and 70%. To keep up with this growth, the company announced the opening of a new facility in San Jose, CA in early 2021. Since then, the company has experienced a few growing pains due to issues with the supply chain (via Food Dive).
SAN JOSE, CA
TechCrunch

Spinn, the coffee maker for people who are too lazy to learn about coffee

The machine itself has been on the market for a hot minute, but it recently launched its cold brew mode, and I figured that was a good enough reason to take a closer look at the machine. Spinn sent me one of the machines to try out. After a particularly delightful unboxing experience (the cardboard unfolds like origami, and I was half surprised there wasn’t a little speaker playing a fanfare) and an easy, app-driven setup and installation process, I was ready to brew myself some cold brew.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Innovative Drive-In Supermarket You've Never Heard About

Grocery stores of various sizes and types are a lot older than the automobile, as the basic concept of exchanging currency for food goes back a long way. The supermarket and cars share a common thread of both becoming enormously popular in the 20th century, though. In the early years of that century, one store combined those trends to great success.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

Best Keurig Deals: Save $60 on the K-Elite, $50 on K-Mini Plus and More

It doesn't matter whether you like yours bold and black or iced and sweet, nothing beats that first sip in the morning. And thanks to a huge market for home coffee makers, even those who prefer specialty coffees like cappuccinos and lattes no longer need to head to a pricey cafe to get their caffeine fix. Keurig may have gotten popular thanks to its innovative single-cup brewers, but these days it does a whole lot more, too. From compact brewers for dorm rooms to advanced cappuccino and latte makers, no matter how you like to get morning pick-me-up, there's a good chance that Keurig has a machine for you.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy