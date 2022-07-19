ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House voting on marriage equality protections

By Alexandra Limon
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdtAC_0glNe7G300

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. House is voting on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, which would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage nationwide.

Democrats say the bill is necessary to protect marriage equality but it’s unclear if it will pass in the U.S. Senate.

Congressman Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) said he and his husband were engaged for 22 years before they could get married. Democrats say Congress must protect the right of all Americans to marry the person they love.

“Every member of Congress will get to stand and be counted today and you can choose between equality or discrimination,” Maloney said. “When I was elected as a member of Congress in 2012, my husband Randy couldn’t have health insurance through this body.”

In 2015 the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, but Democrats fear the court could reverse that decision, just as it did with abortion.

“Justice Clarence Thomas explicitly called on the court to reconsider its decisions protecting other fundamental rights, including the right to same-sex marriage,” said Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

Republicans argue a new law isn’t needed because same-sex marriage isn’t threatened.

“It’s unnecessary, it’s divisive and it’s misleading,” said Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.).

But Democrats say they don’t want to wait to find out.

“We will not allow this right-wing obsession to impose their personal religious views on people’s private lives to go any further,” said Congresswoman Silvia Garcia (D-Tex.).

After passage in the House, the Respect for Marriage Act will head to the Senate, where Republican Susan Collins is a sponsor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WKRG News 5

Sen. Richard Shelby in Mobile Monday for “farewell tour”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s senior US Senator is likely making his last stop in Mobile Monday. Senator Richard Shelby is scheduled to speak at the Mobile Chamber’s “Forum Alabama.” An email from the chamber describes this as part of Shelby’s “farewell tour” and in their words “after dedicating nearly 60 years of service to the citizens of Alabama.”
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

To help with gas, Toyota makes new Sequoia hybrid only

(Our Auto Expert) — With the 2023 Sequoia, Toyota is offering the luxury of Cadillac and Lincoln. They’re offering the space of the Tahoe, along with the capability of Ford’s Expedition, Timberline Edition. And they’re offering all the Toyota reliability and resale value with a starting price of under sixty thousand dollars. All this is […]
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Clarence Thomas
WKRG News 5

Ford expects to build more than 2M EVs by 2026

(Motor Authority) — Buoyed by stronger than expected demand for its electric vehicles, Ford has set ambitious global production targets of 600,000 EVs annually by late 2023 and over two million by 2026. To put that into perspective, Tesla, the biggest EV manufacturer at present, built a record 936,000 EVs in 2021. To make sure […]
ECONOMY
WKRG News 5

Five takeaways from Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing

The latest event stretched over almost three hours and featured two key live witnesses, Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, both of whom resigned from Trump’s administration on the day of the riot, as well as a plethora of new details.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Democrats#Republicans#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Politics Congress#The U S House#The U S Senate#Americans#The Supreme Court
WKRG News 5

State Department confirms deaths of 2 US citizens in Ukraine

(NewsNation) — Two U.S. citizens have died in the Donbas region of Ukraine, the State Department announced Saturday. “We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to NewsNation. “Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stabbing mother in hand: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD. Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the 500-block of Felhorn Road East at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy