Henderson County, TX

Wildfires burned more than 200 acres in Henderson County on Tuesday

By Alisha Tagert
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

UPDATE (7/20) – No structures were lost in Henderson County after several fires broke out Tuesday afternoon. In fact, the efforts of first responders saved at least 20 homes from the day’s first and largest fire, which started off FM 59 in the Cross Roads area.

“I just want to thank everyone involved in battling these fires,” said Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. “We had firefighters from every corner of the county and even some from outside the county responding.”

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation after the Gun Barrel City fire, but they were recovering later in the evening, the fire marshal said.

Renberg said the Cross Roads fire was likely caused by a welder and the Gun Barrel City fire started with someone baling hay.

With the fire moving quickly, officials evacuated residences along County Road 1200, Private Road 5207, Private Road 5203 and one home on FM 59. Evacuation areas were set up at the Henderson County Senior Center and the Cross Roads ISD gym.

“Both of those were accidents, but this is just a reminder of how fast a fire can grow out of control in these conditions,” he said.

The fire got to be large enough for officials to call in a Texas Fire Service plane to airdrop a fire retardant. First, firefighters on the ground had to buy time by using a technique called a “back burn” — setting a controlled fire to eliminate the fuel in the path of a wildfire — to slow the fire down until the plane arrived.

The Cross Roads fire ended up burning 166 acres before being brought under control.

While that fire was happening, two smaller fires broke out in Trinidad and Brownsboro. Both of those fires were brought under control quickly, officials said.

A larger fire started in Gun Barrel City off CR 4006, northeast of the Gun Barrel City airport. It burned roughly 80 acres, officials said.

The large list of agencies responding to Tuesday’s fires includes the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Fire Service, EMS, the Red Cross, Henderson County Precinct 1, Henderson County Precinct 2, the Mabank Police Department, and fire departments from Southside, Malakoff, Caney City, Payne Springs, Log Cabin, Trinidad, Bethel Cayuga, Baxter, North 19, Murchison, Bradford, Athens, Brownsboro, Mabank, Payne Springs, Seven Points, and Tool.

UPDATE (8:21) – All fires have been contained in Henderson County. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation from the Gun Barrel City fire. Officials are not aware of what caused the Cross Roads fire.

UPDATE (7:30) – Agencies on the scene of the Gun Barrel City fire now include the Fire Marshal, Texas Fire Service, Sheriff’s Office, Mabank PD, EMS, Pct. 2, and fire departments from Gun Barrel City, Southside, Murchison, Malakoff, Caney City, Mabank, Payne Springs, Log Cabin, and Seven Points.

CR 1200 has been reopened and residents are allowed to return home.

UPDATE (7 p.m.) – The Brownsboro fire has been cleared at this time, officials said.

UPDATE (6:37) – A fourth fire was spotted in Brownsboro on CR 3204. They do not have an estimated size for that fire at this time.

The Gun Barrel City fire is estimated at 50 acres now.

UPDATE: According to Texas Fire Service mapping, there were 152 acres burned in the fire off FM 59.

There are now three fires burning in the county: one in Cross Roads near FM 59, one in Gun Barrel City near CR 4006 and one in Trinidad near Forehand Road.

UPDATE: Officials say Cross Roads fire is 80% contained and FM 59 is being reopened to traffic at this time 6:10 p.m.

UPDATE: Officials estimate the Cross Roads fire at 100 acres and 75% contained as of 5:50 p.m. A second fire has broken out in Gun Barrel City on County Road 4006. Officials report this fire at 26 acres. Personnel from Caney City, Trinidad, Malakoff, Southside, Murchison and North 19 are being set to support Gun Barrel

Live Coverage

UPDATE: Air support from the Texas Fire Service arrived at 4:15 p.m. they are currently using a technique called a “back burn” — which is to set a controlled fire to eliminate the fuel in the path of the wildfire — to slow it down until the Texas Fire Service plane can arrive with water for an airdrop. As of 5:10 p.m. the fire is estimated to be at 40 acres.

CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire agencies are fighting a wildfire off FM 59 Tuesday afternoon, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. First reports estimate the fire at 15 acres and growing. As of 3:48 p.m. estimates show up to 30 acres.

County officials have called for an evacuation of County Road 1200 from the 9800 block to the 1100 block. Residents of this area are directed to go to the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center.

Officials are also evacuating Private Road 5207. Residents are directed to go to the Henderson County Senior Citizen Center with a second evacuation area set up at the Cross Roads ISD Gym. Private Road 5203 is being evacuated as well. Officials have closed FM 59 from CR 1119 down to Becks Chapel Road.

Agencies currently on the scene include the County Fire Marshal, Texas Fire Service, Sheriff’s Office, and Southside, Malakoff, Caney City, Payne Springs, Log Cabin, and Trinidad fire departments.

Henderson County Facebook is posting updates here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0glNdmCg00

