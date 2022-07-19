The teen who was shot with a pellet gun on July 4 in Flagler Estates has died, according to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Peret Pass.

Rebecca "Becca" Fraser was 13, according to First Coast News.

She was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot in the eye, according to an incident report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Someone at the scene told an officer that a 12-year-old boy fired the gun, according to the report. The officer took the boy from the scene and brought him to detectives, according to the report. But an arrest has not been made in the incident, according to Pass.

The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting as an accident, Pass said.

According to a GoFundMe account page created before the girl's death, her sister called the incident "a terrible accident." The account was to help the family with medical and other expenses.

She also wrote that her sister "is very important to us, she’s a smart, beautiful, sassy, young women who is very loved and cared for. We are hoping that she will be able to heal and get better. So please, pray for her."

According to First Coast News, the family requests donations to the GoFundMe continue.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Girl shot in the eye with a pellet gun in Flagler Estates dies