ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Madison trustees OK first ARPA allocation

By Al Lawrence
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jweQ_0glNcMU700

The Madison Township trustees have formally approved the first project to be funded from the township’s current $568,071 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The board voted at its regular meeting on Monday to allocate $49,900 in ARPA funds to buy asphalt for the road department to blade patch eight roads this summer.

Trustees have held several special meetings this year to discuss possible uses for the federal dollars including road resurfacing, installing fire hydrants in areas served by Madison Water, completing a storm sewer problem in the Manner Drive area, storm water work in other areas, and blade patching. The board voted July 5 to approve a resolution adopting a micro-procurement purchasing threshold of $50,000 to buy materials and equipment with ARPA dollars without going through competitive bidding but took no formal action to spend the money pending a legal clarification.

Fiscal Officer Leanna Rhodes presented an opinion from a consulting attorney that the final program guidance allows the township to use ARPA funds to purchase supplies for the township road department to perform general maintenance on township roads.

The streets that will receive blade patching are Hull and Malajora Roads; Antoinette, Katherine, Spring Lake and Lake Front Drives; Marianna and Bentwood Circles and Gare Avenue.

Concerns about INKcarceration discussed

Trustees also heard about issues involving planning for this past weekend’s INKcarceration event at the Ohio State Reformatory, which drew sold-out crowds of 25,000 people on each of its three days.

Madison Fire Chief Ken Justus said during his administrative report that the biggest problem was that the township was not included in discussions from the time planning started in January.

Justus said it was his understanding that the management company that oversees the promotions came to the area for guidance on things they needed to do before the event and met with Mansfield officials, but the city did not include the township in those discussions. He said INKcarceration knew that the road was torn up on U.S. 30 and was going to be a nightmare getting traffic in and out.

“From what I’ve been told, their people looked at the map and decided that Stewart Road to Fleming Falls (Road) would be a good idea so they went ahead and had maps drawn up professionally and put them on their website,” Justus said. “When they presented that to the people at the city, it’s my understanding that the city sent a service crew out to put up the signs for them.”

Justus told the board that other problems included the closing of part of Ohio 545 and Reformatory Road and that Reformatory property south of Reformatory Road, where some of the activities were held, is in Madison Township. He said he met with the promoter’s representative on Thursday to explain why the township was upset and to talk about the delays the festival causes and the burden the event puts on the department to maintain staffing particularly because U.S. 30 is the best route for staff to travel between the two fire stations.

Asks to be reimbursed for overtime

“I explained that whatever burden we took on in overtime, they need to reimburse us,” Justus said. “She seemed OK with that. She understands and she’s agreed to take our contact information and never let this happen again.”

Justus said the promoters indicated they are considering holding two events at the Reformatory in 2023.

Justus noted that the concerns also were put into a letter that was delivered to the mayor and safety director, who apologized and said the township would be included in the future. He added that most of the health issues were handled by Mansfield squads and a private ambulance service and that Madison had no problems with its calls.

During the two public comment periods, trustees heard about the need to resolve pothole and drainage complaints and problems with abandoned homes. Trustee Jim Houser said officials have been trying to get help from a temp service but Road Supervisor Jimmy Baker said in the past that the company does not have people with the necessary qualifications.

Trustees have been trying to decide whether to put a levy on the ballot and whether it will be for general operations or for road equipment. Former trustee Miles Hoehn said the board needs to analyze problems and do something to deal with manpower and equipment issues.

“Do your homework before you ask taxpayers for more money,” Hoehn said.

Trustee Dan Fletcher said the township could have saved $62,185 if new health insurance has gone into effect Jan. 1 instead of July 1. Trustee Cathy Swank said the process was delayed when officials learned before the renewal date that prices with the former provider were going to go up 10% and had to re-open negotiations with the fire and road department unions and get information from individuals for the new provider.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scriptype.com

Residents to contend with bridge closure/detour

A closure of East Edgerton Road between Broadview Road and Barr Road went into effect June 20, as the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission plans to replace bridge decking along the roadway that crosses over the turnpike. The city of Broadview Heights is also repaving the stretch of road during the closure.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Lima News

What to do if you are inundated by robocalls

CLEVELAND – “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty.”. This is the beginning of an all-too-common robocall. Or a prerecorded phone call. Or software that dials the numbers using a database or randomly dialing numbers. By one estimate, there’s been close to 1.8 billion such calls in Ohio already this year.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio health leaders react as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

CLEVELAND — The state of Ohio paints a color pallet of orange and yellow on the Center for Disease Controls' online COVID-19 tracker. The tracker, updated on Thursday, shows that Medina, Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Trumbull counties are peaking at a "high" community level classification. Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Ashtabula counties stand at a “medium” community level of COVID-19 cases.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
Madison, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunday flea market in Parma features dozens of vendors

The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Trustee#American#The Manner Drive#Gare Avenue
utilitydive.com

FirstEnergy proposes $626M Ohio grid modernization plan with smart meters, bidirectional EV chargers

Three FirstEnergy utilities have filed a four-year, $626 million grid modernization plan with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that includes installation of 700,000 smart meters and equipment to reduce the duration and frequency of power outages, the utility company announced Monday. The filing covers Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating...
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

New stimulus would give you thousands more each year in Ohio

Are you feeling the squeeze financially during this time of rising costs due to inflation? Then you'll want to hear about this new proposal on the table that would give many people thousands of dollars each year. Three senators,Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's a quick look at what this proposal includes. This program would send money to families. It would start funding families during pregnancy. $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
CLEVELAND, OH
barbertonherald.com

US Air Force A-10 Demo Team coming to Akron

Once again, a family-oriented air show is returning to Akron-Fulton Airport this summer. The Props and Pistons Festival, August 13-14, offers an affordable and fun experience for the entire family. You will see flying demonstrations, aircraft on display, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) activities, and even a car show.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660M

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660,000,000 and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security. Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

CLE Best Docs: How We Did It: Cleveland's Best Doctors

Here's how we crafted our story and found the data to back it up. The doctors in this feature were selected by Professional Research Services (PRS), which conducted an online peer-review survey of area physicians in Northeast Ohio. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians they deemed the best in their field of practice. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies and rating services.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy