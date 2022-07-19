ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Most interesting picks from 2022 Draft Day 3

MLB
 5 days ago

The 2022 MLB Draft concluded with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, with several of MLB Pipeline's Top 250 Draft prospects getting selected throughout the day. Keep an eye on these names: Nine players selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were drafted after the 10th round. Here's a breakdown of some of...

www.mlb.com

Yardbarker

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall to have season-ending wrist surgery

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have wrist surgery, according to manager Brian Snitker, and will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Duvall, 33, exited in the third inning of a Saturday game against the Los Angeles Angels with wrist soreness. On Sunday morning, the Braves placed Duvall on the 10-day injured list with what the team called a sprained wrist.
MLB
MLB

Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2022

The winds blew strong through Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, with the threat of a thunderstorm looming. And so the ceremony on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center celebrating the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 was slightly truncated, with the typical video tributes cut so that the speeches could be completed without being interrupted by rain.
MLB
The Associated Press

Bubic goes 7, Royals edge Rays 4-2 to win series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years. Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth. The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East. “Just a great series. That is a good team and to walk out with a series win is a big deal for us,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We had so many guys on base and we had a lot of missed opportunities today and those are ones that usually slip away, but our guys just kept with it and got some big hits late.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

David Ortiz enters Hall with a classic Papi speech

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- For David Ortiz, the stage was never too big. The spotlight was never too bright. The biggest situations were the ones he thrived in. His career was about moments as much as numbers. On Sunday, nearly six years after he took his final ferocious cut for the...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Gil Hodges takes his rightful place in Hall

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- When Irene Hodges was a little girl, she asked her father, “Do you think you will ever make it into the Hall of Fame?”. Irene was baffled by her father’s answer. She saw something different and told him how great he was on the diamond.
MLB
MLB

Oliva's legacy not just with Twins, but Minnesota

When Tony Oliva first arrived in Bloomington, Minn., in 1962 for a nine-game stint with the ballclub in September, he barely spoke a word of English, and the only feeling tethering him to any sense of home, more than a thousand miles away from his native Cuba, was the fact that the Twins gave him a chance to play -- and acclimate -- alongside several other Cuban players.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MLB

Witt exits with tight hamstring, is day to day

KANSAS CITY -- Bobby Witt Jr. left Sunday afternoon’s 4-2 win over the Rays with right hamstring tightness, the Royals announced, and he’s considered day to day as the club determines the injury's severity and the next steps for the shortstop. Witt poked an RBI single into right...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

A's keep rolling behind Kap, rookie relievers

OAKLAND – Despite carrying a .344 winning percentage at the All-Star break that ranked second-lowest in Oakland history, the A’s generated momentum with an impressive series victory over the first-place Astros to end the first half of the season, giving hope that the second half could provide better fortunes for this rebuilding squad.
MLB
MLB

Quintana throws gem amid swirling trade rumors

PITTSBURGH -- As first pitch neared, PNC Park was inhospitable for baseball. The sky was dark, gray, ominous. Rain fell. Lightning struck. Players hid. The melancholic aura wouldn’t endure. The clouds had cleared. The tarp was removed. Toward evening’s end, the skyline was blanketed by a sunset of gold. For José Quintana, it was an apt metaphor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Yanks facing first real adversity this season

Gerrit Cole had labored through six sweltering innings in the Inner Harbor on Saturday, struggling to find a grip and regulate his breathing over more than 100 pitches to that point. He animatedly spoke on the visitors’ dugout bench; given the Yankees’ situation on multiple fronts, he wanted the ball for one more.
MLB
MLB

Meyer (elbow) exits 2nd MLB start amid slew of Miami injuries

PITTSBURGH -- Max Meyer, one of the Marlins’ most promising prospects, left his second career start Saturday with a potentially grim diagnosis, and the injury woes continued through Miami’s 1-0 loss to the Pirates at PNC Park. After throwing his 10th pitch, which allowed Ke’Bryan Hayes to walk...
MLB
MLB

Righty or lefty? This batter switched after every pitch!

Mickey Mantle. Chipper Jones. Eddie Murray. These three Hall of Famers are arguably the greatest switch-hitters of all time, but they’ve got nothing on Japanese high schooler Ko Yamaguchi. This savant from Japan is taking switch-hitting to a new extreme. He switches which side he hits after EACH pitch....
MLB
MLB

White Sox ink first-rounder Schultz

CHICAGO -- The White Sox targeted left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz with the 26th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft last Sunday. And now they officially have Schultz as part of the organization. MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis reported earlier Saturday that Schultz had agreed to terms with the White Sox for...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

E-Rod working out, has plan for return

DETROIT -- The Tigers have been in touch with Eduardo Rodriguez and have a plan in place for the return of the right-hander, who has been on the restricted list since June 13 while dealing with a personal matter. “Approximately 10 days ago, he and [manager] A.J. [Hinch] had talked,”...
MLB
MLB

Cubs sign first-rounder Horton, 7 others

PHILADELPHIA -- The Cubs wasted no time coming to terms with the majority of their top picks in this year's MLB Draft, announcing on Saturday that they've signed eight of their first 10 picks, including No. 7 overall selection Cade Horton. Horton, a right-hander who dazzled for Oklahoma at this...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Crew inks southpaw Ashby to 5-year deal

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers signed left-hander Aaron Ashby on Saturday to a five-year contract through 2027, with club options for '28 and '29. The announcement was made by president of baseball operations David Stearns. “We are very happy to reach a multi-year agreement with Aaron,” Stearns said in a club...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Vogelbach 'excited' about joining contender

NEW YORK -- When Daniel Vogelbach found out Friday that he had been traded to the Mets, he wanted to know what it would be like to play in New York. So he got ahold of an old friend -- his former teammate with the Mariners, and once a fellow Mets left-handed slugger: Jay Bruce.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Kaat takes his place in the hallowed Hall

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The wait is finally over. Thirty-nine years after he played his final big league game, Jim Kaat is a Hall of Famer. He was inducted on Sunday, seven months after the Golden Days Era Committee made him a baseball immortal. When one thinks of Jim Kaat, the...
MLB
MLB

'Really crazy' week nearly done for Soto

PHOENIX -- A long week for Juan Soto neared its conclusion, but not without marking the end of his career-best 27-game hitting streak. So, when the longest active stretch in the Major Leagues came to an end on Saturday with Soto's 0-for-4 performance against the D-backs, it resonated with the 23-year-old slugger.
MLB

