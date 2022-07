State Route 125 drivers may stop paying toll fees much sooner than expected — if transportation officials can clear millions of dollars in debt more than a decade early. The San Diego Association of Governments will seek to eliminate toll operations on the South Bay Expressway as early as 2027. Chula Vista officials hope the move will reduce congestion on interstates 5 and 805, as drivers would no longer avoid the 10-mile road that runs through the eastern portion of the city.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO