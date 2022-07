Fairfield, CT - Before the academic year has even officially started, Fairfield University’s Class of 2026 is already making history. In addition to being a part of the largest applicant pool on record, this year’s group of first-year students is also the biggest and academically strongest in the University’s 80-year history, with more than 1,340 new Stags slated to join campus in the fall.

