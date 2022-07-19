ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed What Jerry West Told Him When Recruiting Him To The Los Angeles Lakers In 1996: "He Told Me The Truth. I Would Have A Young Team And A Guy Named Kobe. You're Going To Win Championships."

By Divij Kulkarni
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers were the last team to three-peat and they did it while being powered by arguably the most iconic duo of all time in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq became only the second player after Michael Jordan to win 3 consecutive Finals MVPs, and the Lakers were...

www.yardbarker.com

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#The Los Angeles Lakers
