Shaquille O'Neal Revealed What Jerry West Told Him When Recruiting Him To The Los Angeles Lakers In 1996: "He Told Me The Truth. I Would Have A Young Team And A Guy Named Kobe. You're Going To Win Championships."

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO