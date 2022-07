For Trae Young it was a return, while for John Collins it was a debut. Saturday, both got in some run at the Drew League in Los Angeles — and they put on a show. The Hawks’ duo’s appearance came one week after LeBron James showed up and dominated the Drew League. It didn’t quite go that way for Young and Collins, their team lost 103-100. Young finished with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting with 7 assists, while Collins had 16 points (on 6-of-16 shooting) and 12 rebounds, reports Law Murray of The Athletic, who was in the building.

