HOMESTEAD – For the first time we are hearing from the mother of a 9-month-old boy who died after being discovered unresponsive on Monday at a daycare facility in Homestead.The child's mother and father and their two attorneys are raising questions about the death of Tayvon Tomlin. Miami-Dade police are heading the investigation and they say the child was found unresponsive in his crib at the Lincoln-Marti Daycare. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center but did not survive. The attorneys say they have received conflicting reports about what happened. CBS4 has chosen not to get into them because they...

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO