Arizona basketball earns NABC team Academic Excellence Award for first time

By Jason Scheer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced their 2021-22 Team Academic Excellence Award winners along with the NABC Honors Court. For the first time in the 10-year existence of the award, the Arizona men’s basketball team received the team award by recording a team GPA of 3.0...

