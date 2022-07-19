Lodi police investigating after fetus discarded in trash at funeral home

Lodi police are investigating after a contractor for the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home threw an item containing a fetus into a waste container, according to the Lodi Police Department.

The funeral home contacted police on Saturday after finding that a fetus was missing from a storage area, police said in a statement.

Police said surveillance video footage from the funeral home showed that an employee for a transport service contracted with Cherokee Memorial placed an item containing the fetus into a waste container two weeks before the missing fetus was reported to police.

The container was emptied and transported to a waste collection company during that time, police said, and a search of a landfill came up empty.

Police said they are forwarding the investigation to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Tori Monforte, general manager at Cherokee Memorial told the Los Angeles Times that mortuary officials could not provide details on the case, including the name of the employee, because of the ongoing investigation.

“We are working closely with the family, law enforcement and others involved to investigate the incident and resolve the issue quickly,” she said in an email to the Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

