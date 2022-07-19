ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Lodi police investigating after fetus discarded in trash at funeral home

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSeBM_0glNaI1d00

Lodi police are investigating after a contractor for the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home threw an item containing a fetus into a waste container, according to the Lodi Police Department.

The funeral home contacted police on Saturday after finding that a fetus was missing from a storage area, police said in a statement.

Police said surveillance video footage from the funeral home showed that an employee for a transport service contracted with Cherokee Memorial placed an item containing the fetus into a waste container two weeks before the missing fetus was reported to police.

The container was emptied and transported to a waste collection company during that time, police said, and a search of a landfill came up empty.

2017 cold case closed:Man sentenced to 7 years after pleading guilty to Lodi assault

Police said they are forwarding the investigation to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Tori Monforte, general manager at Cherokee Memorial told the Los Angeles Times that mortuary officials could not provide details on the case, including the name of the employee, because of the ongoing investigation.

“We are working closely with the family, law enforcement and others involved to investigate the incident and resolve the issue quickly,” she said in an email to the Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Who Allegedly Fled Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Sacramento Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured. Hit-and-run suspect’s SUV The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to authorities, a white Toyota Rav4 SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The crash caused the sedan to hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were hospitalized with injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrested Stockton teens facing charge for terrorist threats

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton teens were arrested on Friday for charges of terrorist threats along with resisting arrest and brandishing, according to the Stockton Police Department. The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male were in the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue in the Lakeview District, according to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

1 dead and two others hurt in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sacramento. Law enforcement says just after 3 p.m Saturday an 82-year-old driver was going north on Stockton Blvd. when they decided to make a left turn onto McMahon Drive. At this time, according to law enforcement, a 29-year-old driver in a Toyota Rav 4 "ran the red light, veered right and struck 3 pedestrians."
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Lodi, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lodi, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of “rap video”

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
RIVERBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Land Use#Cherokee Memorial#The Los Angeles Times#The Associated Press
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 1 Injured During Filming Of Music Video In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – One person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Friday night. According to the Fairfield Police Department, on Friday around 11:15 p.m., Fairfield police were called out to the 1700 block of Enterprise Drive on reports of a shooting where several people were shooting a music video. Police arrived at the scene and found one male who died after he was shot. A second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital to be treated. It’s unknown how badly the second victim was injured. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, so the police say they won’t be releasing any more information. They urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns Large 3-Story Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say. The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Police Pull Body from Canal in Modesto’s College District

At approximately 9:00am, Saturday, July 23, Modesto Police Officers pulled a body from a Modesto Irrigation District Canal at the corner of Morris and Virginia Streets in Modesto, just two blocks east of Modesto Junior College. Officers on scene said the body was of an unidentified male and there were no signs of injury or foul play.
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC10

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Lathrop shooting

LATHROP, Calif. — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting in Lathrop. Sgt. Greg Mortensen, with Lathrop Police Department, told ABC10 that an investigation into the shooting is underway along the 900 block of Mingo Way. He said a vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no...
LATHROP, CA
FOX40

Men who killed Woodland teens sentenced to life in prison

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The men responsible for killing Woodland teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Friday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said. Chandale Shannon of Winters and Jesus Campos of Woodland were found guilty back in...
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves Are Targeting Farmers In Stanislaus County, Stealing ATVs And Tools

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are sending out a warning to farmers in eastern Stanislaus County after a rash of thefts and break-ins at ranches. Investigators say thieves are cutting through fences and gates – and breaking locks. It appears the suspects are targeting ATVs and tools, and they’re using the stolen ATVs to steal copper wire as well. The thefts are happening from Highways 132 and 120. The latest area hit was Fogarty and Warnerville roads. In at least one case, the sheriff’s office says a suspect pulled a gun on a farmer who was following them.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies Find Body Of Missing Person In River Near Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a missing person in the Sacramento River. On July 21, deputies learned that a missing person’s car was found in Clarksburg next to the river. A two-day search from multiple agencies ensued, and finally ended with the discovery of the body in the river. The family of the decedent has been notified, and deputies say they don’t suspect foul play.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Dead newborn found at an encampment in Lodi leads to the arrest of a woman

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton California Highway Patrol arrested a woman in connection with the death of a newborn found on July 20. According to the CHP, the Lodi Police Department was contacted around 4:47 p.m. after Ebonie Allen, 23, arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital “from a homeless encampment.” Hospital staff told officers that the […]
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

22-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Identified As Person Found Dead Inside Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are continuing to investigate a suspicious death at Modesto hotel from earlier this week. Modesto police said officers responded to the Best Western hotel along W. Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday after staff reported finding a woman dead in one of the rooms. Detectives responded to the process the scene and were seeking any possible witnesses. On Thursday, Modesto police announced that they had identified the woman found dead as 22-year-old Harrisburg, Penn. resident Diasia Sease. Still, no information on how Sease died has been released, but the detectives have said they are still looking to identify a suspect.
MODESTO, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
862
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy