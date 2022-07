On Friday, Metro Nashville filed a motion for a temporary injunction that would pause implementation of the state’s Education Savings Account program. After being narrowly passed by the state legislature and held up in court for years, the ESA program received the green light last week when the Davidson County Chancery Court lifted a previous injunction. With less than three weeks until Metro Nashville Public Schools return, the state is seeking to implement the program for the coming school year despite uncertainties and developing procedures.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO