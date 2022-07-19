Bank robbery suspect arrested at casino

An unidentified man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a robbery at Armstrong Bank, 1701 SE Washington Blvd.

The Bartlesville Police Department was called to the bank at 3:15 p.m. after the man, wearing jean shorts, a hat and sun glasses, fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. A manhunt ensued, and at 7:37 p.m., BPD Capt. Jay Hastings released a statement saying the man had been located and arrested at the Osage Casino in Skiatook.

He was identified as a Native American, so the FBI has taken over the case. BPD declined to release the name of the suspect.

Shortly after the robbery, BPD released a photo and video of the man, captured by the bank's camera and requested anyone with information call them.

An eyewitness reported seeing him drive away in a small silver SUV with a cracked windshield, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi.

