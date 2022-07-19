ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 home robbery with a firearm

By Rebecca Lee, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zs6wg_0glNZxjb00

LAKELAND — A Lakeland man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for entering an unlocked home and forcing an occupant to give him money out of the safe while threatening to shoot both occupants.

The Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office said Thomas Lucas, 31, was convicted April 12 of robbery with a firearm, burglary of a dwelling with an assault while armed with a firearm. He was sentenced June 13.

According to his arrest affidavit, Lucas walked into the home on Dove Meadow Trail in May 2020 and then entered a closed bedroom, where he took his gun out and demanded that a woman open her safe and give him the money inside. After she gave him $2,400, he told her to stay in the room "or he would shoot her."

South Florida Avenue crash:Lakeland motorcyclist killed on South Florida Avenue. SUV driver charged with leaving scene

Police officer shot:Haines City officer recovering after being shot during a traffic stop Sunday

Taking guns:Judge denies 'red-flag' request over gun at a Lakeland high school

"The suspect then found the second victim in the living room as he was attempting to leave and pointed the firearm at the victim," the affidavit said.

Lucas told the man to sit down and not follow him out of the house or he'd shoot him. Neighbors saw Lucas run out of the home with his gun and leave in a white vehicle. Law enforcement located Lucas the same day with a loaded firearm.

The State Attorney's Office said Lucas is a prison-release reoffender and will not receive parole. He was credited with 754 days because of the time he's already spent incarcerated for the robbery. Lucas has previous charges on his record related to trafficking large amounts of drugs, the State Attorney's Office said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Woman arrested in Central Florida, accused of molesting teenagers

INVERNESS, Fla. – A woman who once claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in another part of the state on some disturbing charges. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara molested several teenagers. Police said she committed the acts inside of...
INVERNESS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
westorlandonews.com

OPD Busts Local Drug Trafficker

A few weeks ago, Orlando Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit and OPD patrol officers conducted a search warrant at the 7400 block of Universal Blvd. regarding possible drug activity. The police found and “seized trafficking amounts of illegal substances and a weapon with an auto sear and suppresser, making...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Haines City man, 22, killed after losing control of ATV

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City man died Saturday night after an ATV incident in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said that the 22-year-old was heading north on North 15th Street at 11:10 p.m. while traveling at a high speed. Troopers said...
HAINES CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Prison#Guns#Florida Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead In Shooting At Tampa Apartment Complex

TAMAP, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside of the IQ Apartments, located at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022, the complainant called HCSO to report an adult
TAMPA, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy