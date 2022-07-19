ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Hiding guns in a jail while it's being built? Someone call Hollywood

By Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMC5S_0glNYdMW00

Good morning, friends. This is storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt, and what a helluva story I have to tell you.

A few years back, when the new Metro jail was being built, a criminal justice advocate posed as a construction worker, stole some keys and hid guns throughout, authorities said.

All of this was so the advocate, Alex Friedman, could pull off a "deliberate, evil" plan for prisoners to carry out a "massive escape," Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said.

Do what? Really?

Really, prosecutors said in opening arguments at Friedman's trial.

"When I tell you what happened, you may think it's a made up story from a Hollywood movie," Davidson County Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter said in her opening statement.

"Unfortunately, what I'm going to tell you is not made up. It's true, and it happened right across the street from where you're sitting."

Makes you wish you pulled jury duty, doesn't it? (OK, maybe not, but this sure is a thriller!)

Friedman's lawyers say he's guilty of nothing but some misdemeanors, reporter Kirsten Fiscus writes.

whole story here.

Dig into more stories below. Thanks for reading The Tennessean!

Comments / 1

Related
WTVCFOX

Man surprises, rapes elderly woman inside her Tennessee home, camera captures suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police are looking for a man accused of raping an elderly woman in a neighborhood off of Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park in Nashville. Police say the rapist surprised the 74-year-old woman inside her home after she came in from doing yard work late Saturday morning. The woman estimated that the rapist was waiting in her home for at least 30 minutes.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man arrested on attempted rape charge

Investigation by Hopkinsville police Sunday morning on Means Avenue led to the arrest of a Clarksville man for an attempted rape charge. A woman told officers she had been she had been watching TV with 37-year old Thomas Baggett of Clarksville, who is a former coworker, and that he went to the bathroom and returned nude.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Man charged with six counts of aggravated assault of a first responder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with six aggravated assaults against first responders after threatening them with a gun on Broadway Friday night. Metro Nashville Police said at 11:40 p.m., officers were working to detain Ja’Corious Hudson, 19, of Nashville, when 19-year-old Cristopher Quintero of Antioch approached and started to interfere. Officers instructed Quintero to get back.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Police frustrated over repeat offender’s multiple arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old who has been arrested three times in a month is out of jail again. WSMV4 started looking into why he had been released and learned much more about his troubling past. A video showing four teens escaping from the downtown Juvenile Detention Center in...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Hunter
WSMV

Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office located a missing juvenile Saturday. Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith, who left his Rhodes Lane home Friday night and had reportedly not returned home. At 1:36 p.m., officials confirmed that Kyle had been located.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Two wanted teens and a 15-year-old arrested Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old wanted out of Clarksville, and an 18-year-old in Nashville were arrested Thursday after they were found riding in a stolen car with drugs and multiple firearms. Metro Nashville Police TITANS detectives arrested 19-year-old, Latrell Knott. In addition, the 18-year-old Avunt Kejuan Oldham was first...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Hollywood#Davidson County Sheriff
WSMV

Man confesses to murdering girlfriend’s aunt after police rule it as suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police determined the death of a 48-year-old woman Wednesday to not be self-inflicted and instead was murder. Metro Nashville Police initially reported the death of 48-year-old Christine Estok as a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home at 201 Barker Road in Donelson Wednesday morning. Investigators said...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

3-Subjects, 1-from Rutherford County, Headed to Federal Prison

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Two Nashville men indicted in February of 2020 as part of a deadly heroin and fentanyl distribution network are headed to a federal prison to serve lengthy prison sentences, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Their case evidently had ties to Rutherford County and local law enforcement agencies had a hand in ensuring the two met justice, along with a third man who is from LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One man dead following exchange of gunfire at Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed the death of a man at a Mapco gas station Friday evening. Metro Police said 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was involved in an exchange of gunfire at the Gallatin Pike South Mapco before he was driven to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRN News 2

Suspect fights with police officer after gas station burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man smashed a Nashville gas station window with a rock and stole beer, according to Metro police documents. Metro police reported the man, later identified as 40-year-old Calvin Covington, smashed a window at the Shell station on Fesslers Lane and stole two cases of beer. Police said he was then […]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy