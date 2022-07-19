ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands County, FL

Semi driver seriously injured after trying to pass other semi in Highlands Co.

By Daisy Ruth
 5 days ago
(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A semi truck driver was seriously injured in a crash when he attempted to pass another semi in Highlands County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semi truck hauling a trailer driven by a 52-year-old man was traveling west on State Road 70 approaching County Line Road.

Another semi truck with a trailer driven by a 73-year-old man was traveling behind the first semi and attempted to pass the other vehicle.

As the second semi tried to pass, the first semi truck attempted to turn left on to County Line Road.

(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

The front left portion of the first semi collided with the second. The second semi traveled off the road and overturned.

The 73-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The 52-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

