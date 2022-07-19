ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

This Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a steal for $1,000

By Jorge Jimenez
 4 days ago

Best Buy has a great gaming laptop deal on a Dell G15 Ryzen Edition for only $1,000 . That's $200 in savings on this particular configuration of the popular gaming laptop. A slightly less powerful version was on sale a few months ago, so it's good to see something with more horsepower get in on the savings.

This 15-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti 4GB. This GPU blows past the GTX 1660 Ti performance-wise. You also have 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for memory and storage.

Like its other RTX 30-Series family members, the RTX 3050 Ti supports DLSS and ray tracing. The Ryzen 5000 H-series CPUs have been shown to handle productivity tasks like light video editing pretty well, making this a good laptop for work or school.

The laptop comes with a 1080p 120Hz display. It'll handle most games at 1080p at a decent frame rate if you don't mind tweaking some settings. Games like Fortnite have DLSS support if you want to squeeze out more frames to ensure yourself the smoothest match possible.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition 5000 | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti |AMD 7 5800H |15.6-inch | 120Hz | 16GB RAM|1 TB SSD| $1200 $1000 at Dell (save $200)
This G15 Ryzen is a solid entry-level gaming laptop with enough under the hood for some decent 1080p gaming on the go without breaking the bank. View Deal

A gaming laptop with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for $1000 or less is much rarer than you think. At this price, I usually see many 8GB RAM/256GB SSD combos that are woefully underpowered and don't quite hit the minimum requirements for many newer PC games.

The 720p webcam isn't great, and you'll probably want to look into upgrading to one of these better options with the money you save, especially if you're using this laptop for work or school. Otherwise, the specs are great for an entry-level gaming laptop at this price.

As a bonus, Best Buy is throwing in a 6-month subscription to Webroot antivirus software and 15 months of Microsoft 365 for free with this laptop when you buy it.

PC Gamer

The best webcams in 2022

The best webcam captures you no matter the condition of your room or office. It should take a dimly-lit office and accurately maintain a good shot of you. It should also have a good microphone that won't sound like you're in a tunnel. The best webcams do the heavy lifting for you and make video calls or streaming easy. We've went through all the options out there and picked the best ones to grab.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

I have a deep fear about how messy AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be with too much thermal paste

AMD has got a big end of year ahead of it. Its third take on its RDNA architecture is due before the end of the year and we're expecting Zen 4 to launch at around the same time. To whet your appetite a little bit for that new CPU architecture, the AMD Ryzen Twitter account has posted a photo of its new AM5 socket along with a few bullet points about what's on offer. Nothing exactly new here, but it's a lovely image.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

XPG Pylon 450

XPG entered the affordable PSU market with the Pylon series. The smallest member of the line has 450W capacity and is our peak for this category, from when Corsair decided to withdraw the CX450 model, which used a modern but expensive platform, making it hard to keep its price low. From the moment the CX450 is out of the equation, the road is open for the XPG Pylon 450 to shine.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Stray: How to unlock the atomic battery

If you want to unlock the subway system in Stray, you'll need to find the atomic battery. Once you've met Clementine in Midtown and fetched the worker's jacket and hat for Blazer, you'll be able to sneak into the Neco factory. After avoiding the Sentinels, you'll reach the area where the atomic battery is kept, but getting to it is a little tricky.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Help, this brutal colony sim has me drowning in storage containers

Clanfolk is a game about hunkering down, and piling things up… all the things. Look, I get it; the Clanfolk (opens in new tab) devs get it. Storage containers when done properly are an invaluable asset in a colony simulation game. They provide a space for all the junk you're collecting in order to survive the winter, and they even stop items deteriorating as quickly as they would on the dirty floor. The devs at MinMax Games have made it abundantly clear that they're aware of the many benefits of storage containers, but I feel they may have gone too far.
VIDEO GAMES
