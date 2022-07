Even the smallest water leak can cause extensive damage if it goes undetected for long. With the D-Link Water Leak Sensor Kit ($79.99), you can monitor trouble spots under sinks and refrigerators, laundry rooms, or any other area and get alerts the instant a leak appears. The system works with plenty of third-party smart home devices and alerts came through quickly in testing, making it a particularly good choice if you already use other D-Link devices. That said, the kit lacks both temperature and humidity sensors, and you can't trigger a water shut-off valve like you can with our Editors’ Choice winner for smart leak detectors, the Flo by Moen ($44.99).

