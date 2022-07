Larry Hemmer 71, of Lamar, died at his home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Larry was born May 20, 1951, in Huntingburg to Paul and Mildred (Kunkler) Hemmer. He worked at Kimball in Santa Claus and was an avid and critical fan of the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Cardinals.

LAMAR, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO