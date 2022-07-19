PHOTOS: Volleyball summer camp

A heat advisory is in effect through Sunday for the Missouri Ozarks, including Texas County. The National Weather Service said afternoon high temperatures in the uppers 90s to near 104 and heat index values 100 to 109 degrees are expected on a daily basis. Hot temperatures will extend into next...
Fire calls continued on Saturday in the area. The Roby Fire Department was called late Saturday morning to a grass and leaves fire on Groves Drive. As a precaution, the U.S. Forest Service responded. A vehicle fire brought a call for mutual response from Roby by the Nebo-Falcon Fire Department...
Texas County Memorial Hospital has achieved bronze-level Safe Sleep Certification with the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program. Working with the Safe Sleep program at The Community Partnership in Rolla, TCMH completed training and necessary steps to earn the status, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to best practices and education in infant safe sleep.
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A heat advisory remains in effect through today, the National Weather Service said. Afternoon high temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees will be common — with heat index values of 103-109 degrees. Hot temperatures will...
A Success man was involved Saturday morning in a Maries County accident on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2016 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Joseph R. Wood, 48, of St. Charles failed to yield while making a left turn and a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by George W. Ramsey, 78, of Success, struck the passenger side of the Chrysler.
Amid searing heat, the Summersville Fire Department responded to an estimated 60-acre grass fire on Thursday afternoon. After about two hours, it was brought under control. The fire was near 5480 County Road WW-D. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
A Jasper, Ala., man was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday on drug charges in Texas County. Braxton L. Short, 24, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and having no motorcycle license. He was taken to the Texas...
Comments / 0