Bristol, TN

Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

heraldcourier.com
 5 days ago

For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low...

heraldcourier.com

heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

95 years ago Bristol changed the nation's musical landscape

Ralph S. Peer and two engineers of the recording department of the Victor Talking Machine Company arrived in Bristol the latter part of the week and are preparing to make a number of phonograph records in this city. Mountain singers will be the talent used for record making. The mountain “hillbilly” records of this type are in great demand at this time. – Bristol Herald Courier, July 24, 1927.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Lady Equipment to get new name, add services

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Under the guidance of Eric Hicks, who took over ownership of Lady Equipment Co. from Stan Lady in February, the longtime consignment farming equipment business will get a new name and offer more services to satisfy the needs of the farming community. "This business is such...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Sessions documentary expected to bring increase in visitors

Most music fans can get their first look at “Born in Bristol” next weekend. The 53-minute documentary chronicling the events and impacts of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings will air for the first time Saturday, July 30, at 10 p.m., on Tennessee-based Circle Network and at 8 p.m., on connected devices on Ditty TV.
BRISTOL, TN
City
Bristol, TN
heraldcourier.com

Henderson is ready to guide Virginia Highlands Festival into a bright future

ABINGDON, Va. - One of the most anticipated summer events in town is in full swing this weekend, bringing together a village of volunteers who help put together the10-day festival unlike any other in the world. The 73rd Virginia Highlands Festival runs through July 31 in Abingdon, honoring Robert Porterfield,...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Commentary - City must resurrect community trust

Change brings with it both new opportunities and new challenges. And as anyone making a quick drive around town can tell, Bristol is changing quickly. Our new opportunities are readily apparent. New businesses are opening, and help wanted signs line both sides of State Street. New housing, which is desperately needed, is being built. Both housing and jobs, vital ingredients needed for any community to flourish, are thankfully on the way. These new opportunities are a shot in the arm for our beloved community, but we ignore new challenges at our peril.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Eastman says community not at risk following unplanned shutdown

Despite the release of a purple plume of iodine into the air and oil into a river, Eastman officials said there is no risk to the community following a Friday morning power outage that led to the shutdown of the 40 million square foot facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. A press...
KINGSPORT, TN
#Sunscreen
heraldcourier.com

Family and friends celebrate Rev. Dr. W.A. Johnson's long life of service

BRISTOL, Va. – The life and legacy of longtime Bristol, Virginia pastor Rev. Dr. Willis Alexander “W.A.” Johnson were celebrated Friday at Virginia High School. Pastors from around the region joined Johnson’s family, city leaders and community members to remember the man who served as pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church, and to some much more, for more than 60 years after he arrived in Bristol in 1961.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

9 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $925,000

Big. House. Energy. If you are looking for a Large Luxury home, then here it is. Built in 2017, this home has 9 Bedrooms, 5 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms. On the main level you will find Soaring Ceilings in the Living Room opening to the Eat In Kitchen with Beautiful, Dark Custom Cabinets. Split Floorplan gives you the Spacious Primary Suite on one side and another Large Bedroom with an En-suite Bath on the other. The Dining Room, Mudroom, Half Bath and Laundry completes your First Floor. Upstairs you will find 5 Generously Sized Bedrooms; the first with an En Suite Oversized Bathroom and two rooms sharing a Jack & Jill Bath. If that's not enough space, head down to the Basement where there are more rooms to use as you please. One additional room with En Suite Bath and 2 Bedrooms/Bonus Rooms with a Den and Half Bath. All of this sitting on an Amazingly flat lot totaling almost 3 Acres. Close in proximity to the new Bristol Casino and King College with no County Taxes. Information gathered from a third party/tax records and though assumed reliable, should be verified by buyer/buyers agent. This property is located in Bristol City Limits and is subject to the landfill disclosure. Please ask your agent for further details regarding this notice.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

GRIFFITH | Disaster and recovery in Buchanan County

My heart is with the people of Buchanan County as they recover from terrible flooding that occurred after rainstorms swept through the area on the night of July 12. After the devastating toll flooding took on Hurley last year, it is distressing to see the county again be subject to such damage. Although thankfully no lives were lost, the physical destruction was considerable.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

THS' Evan Bedwell is a silent leader

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Josh Holt is usually at the Stone Castle before the crack of dawn. Evan Bedwell isn’t far behind. The Tennessee High senior offensive lineman has picked up a nickname for his approach to football. “He is consistent. He is a silent assassin, he is the...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Compton brings different style, but still has Adams’ desire to succeed

Doc Adams is not only one of the most successful baseball coaches in Virginia High School League history, but among the most charismatic and loquacious. His successor at Lebanon High School is much more reserved. “I’m definitely a lot quieter than Coach Adams,” Cody Compton said. “All last season he...
LEBANON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Adapted camp making football dreams come true

For some kids, playing football is just a dream. The Dream Team Adapted Football Cap is meant to turn those dreams into reality, and that will be the case on Oct. 1 under Saturday night lights at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton. “It is just such a unique experience for...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

