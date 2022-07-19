Bryce Freeman

Age: 61

Political Party: Republican

Education: Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Wyoming, 1982.

Prior Political Experience: None.

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I have watched as the current Commissioners have made decisions that I find to be misinformed and misguided. They have done so in a process that was not as transparent to the public as it should be. I am a man of action and after careful consultation with my family I decided it was time for me to take action.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I am currently concluding a long career in public service. Over the course of my career I have had the privilege of advocating for the best interest of Wyoming utility ratepayers and finding solutions to problems that balance competing interests in support of the overall public interest. I have been involved in every aspect of the design, development, financing and operation of large scale utility infrastructure projects running into the billions of dollars and along the way I have been able to assist in saving customers hundreds of millions of dollars in excess utility payments that would otherwise gone to utility shareholders. As a result, Wyoming utility customers enjoy some of the most reliable and affordable utility services in the country. I will bring this skill set to the Commission and in doing so I believe I am uniquely qualified to serve on the Commission.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: In addition to my career in public service, I am also a small business owner and livestock producer, so I know what is required to serve customers from both a public and private perspective. I am a true fiscal conservative who believes that the best government is the smallest possible government closest to the people. I have the requisite knowledge and experience to understand both the challenges and opportunities that are currently facing the county. I will bring a fresh perspective to those challenges and opportunities rather than applying the same tired decision making framework that has been in place for many years at the Commission.

What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: First, we need to make the County Commission a more open and inviting place for ordinary citizens. I believe the best decisions, both public and private, are made based on robust discussion and public input. We should not only hear the concerns of the residents that come before, but we should actually listen to those concerns and take them into consideration when making decisions. Secondly, we need to examine our budget priorities. The current Commission is planning to put half of its anticipated tax revenues for the coming fiscal year into reserves. Those are tax dollars collected from Laramie County residents and every dollar that the county puts into its savings account is dollar that residents can't put into their savings account. We should either spend tax dollars on things we actually need or we shouldn't collect those taxes in the first instance. This is particularly true in light of the fact that property values have increased dramatically in recent years, leaving those on fixed incomes to wonder how they will afford the additional property taxes. Third, and no less importantly, we need to be proactive in assessing the ground water resource in Laramie County. After years of drought and continued rural development it is time to take stock of our precious water resource and do what we need to do to make sure that our groundwater resource is sustainable for the long term. We should not continue business as usual and hope that rural homeowners don't run out of water. Finally, we need to take a serious look at county infrastructure and services such as county roads, county law enforcement and county first response capabilities. It is not clear to me that we are providing the level of service that residents deserve or that taxpayers are paying for.

Do You Think Laramie County Needs More Specific Land-use Ordinances Why Or Why Not: Yes. First, we need a development plan that incorporates maximum public input. In order to implement that plan we also need zoning and land use regulations that are consistent with that plan. Some of my opponents believe that land use planning and regulation should allow discretion for the Commission in its implementation. Such discretion risks the Commission arbitrarily picking winners and losers, and tends to favor the interests of developers over those of county residents.

How Important Is The Relationship Between Commissioners And The Incorporated City And Towns In The County How Would You Work To Ensure A Positive Relationship: Its importance can't be overstated. As a resident of eastern Laramie County I often hear the concern of residents in the small towns in the eastern part of the county as well as rural county residents that their interests are overshadowed by the interests of the residents of their much larger cousin to the west. It is imperative that the Commission maintain open lines of communication with local officials in those small towns and have an ongoing dialog with them. I have already started that process so that I might better understand the issues and concerns that they have.

Some Residents On Fixed Incomes Are Concerned About The Rising Cost Of Property Taxes What Would You Do To Help Provide Relief: As I stated earlier, rising home values are a double edged sword for homeowners. On the one hand it is good that real property is building wealth. On the other hand, it is not liquid wealth and is only realized when the owner sells the property. It won't help homeowners who are already struggling to make ends meet, whether they are among the working poor or are on a fixed income. It makes no sense to me to burden property owners in Laramie County with ever increasing property taxes while putting much of that largess into county reserves. We should either use that money, or at least a substantial portion thereof, to provide the essential services that residents expect the county to provide, or we should reduce the mill levy accordingly. I would prefer the later but I could be persuaded to a combination of the two.

What Services Provided By The County Do You Consider Essential And What Do You Consider To Be Optional: For me, essential services fall into the category of those that support the public health and safety of residents such as law enforcement, first responders, roads, etc. Everything else is optional and we should assign the highest funding priority to essential services with optional services enjoying a lower funding priority.

What Additional Services If Any Do You Think The County Should Be Providing For Its Residents: Rather than providing additional services, I believe the county should focus on doing a better job of providing the services that it already provides. The condition of county roads are a perennial issue on which no progress has been made for many years. That is just one example of how existing services should be enhanced before new services are undertaken.

Thinking Ahead To The Next Sixth-penny Sales Tax Election What Projects Would You Like To See On That Ballot: I would like to see a project whose goal is to bring all county roads up to a baseline level of construction and maintenance. There are county roads, depending on traffic counts, that really ought to paved rather than than depending on the availability of county personnel to continue to maintain them as gravel roads, which is also expensive. Of course, such a project would require an extensive inventory and assessment of the condition of each county road.

Whats Your Stance On City Annexation Of County Pockets: Where it makes sense I support it. But again, we need to listen to the concerns of residents. Many residents who live in an area that is ripe for annexation are wary that they will end up with higher property taxes and get none of the benefits that those higher taxes should pay for. For example, annexing a property into a municipality does not mean that the property owner would get paved streets, curb and gutter, or city water and sewer services, at least not without a hefty assessment levied against the property to provide those services. Residents in many of the county pockets have lived in their homes for decades, sometimes for generations, and may not have the means to pay a special assessment for access to city services. Their only alternative might be to sell the property. We should listen carefully to those concerns.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I am a Wyoming native and a 48 year resident of Laramie County. I'm proud of Laramie County and all of the municipalities contained therein. We know there are challenges and opportunities on the horizon. I believe I have the requisite skills and abilities to navigate through the challenges and embrace the opportunities. My goal, if elected, is to leave Laramie County a better place than it was when I was elected. I plan to that, in large part, by inviting and listening to the concerns and ideas of all county residents; good ideas can come from anyone and anywhere, you just have to look for them.