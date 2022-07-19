Ken Esquibel

Age: 63

Education: Some college

Prior Political Experience: 10 years Wyoming State Legislature and 4 years Cheyenne City Council

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: We have a very cohesive group currently serving on the city council. We have begun to set goals and we are achieving them. There some projects that I am currently working on and I want to see them get achieved as well.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: Experience is a huge qualifier, there is a larger community commitment at the municipal level of government than I had experienced at the state level.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I just retired from Union Pacific Railroad after a 44 year career. Two of the projects we are working on are the 15th Street Railroad experience and the Reed Avenue Corridor. Both these projects we have to work with both the Union Pacific Railroad and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Having the experience of working for and now in collaboration with these companies should help the city move forward to completion.

What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: Working with the legislature on laws that hinder our success at the municipal level. Liquor License is a good example of how we can use these relationships to help make us more efficient and effective. The two railroad projects are also priorities.

What Services Provided By The City Do You Consider Essential And What Do You Consider To Be Optional: Police, fire and sanitation are essential to providing citizens with their health welfare and safety. Our Community Recreation and Events staff does a tremendous job with giving our citizens amazing options for entertainment. Fridays on the Plaza is one of those events that bring the community together.

What Additional Services If Any Do You Think The City Should Be Providing For Its Residents: I think we need better facilities for our youth and adult baseball and softball, a gymnastics center and I support a community recreation center.

How Important Is The Relationship Between The City Of Cheyenne And The Laramie County Board Of Commissioners How Would You Work To Ensure A Positive Relationship: It very important and I think we have a good working relationship with them and them with us.

Affordable Housing Is A Major Concern For Many In The Capital City And Some Say It Is Stifling Growth And Negatively Impacting The Ability To Hire Workers For Existing Positions: Working with our developers and builders by easing the permitting process. Creative financing like using our URA and TIF are also good tools for seeing this process work for affordable housing.

Thinking Ahead To The Next Sixth-penny Sales Tax Election What Projects Would You Like To See On That Ballot: We do need to see more drainage projects. We need to make sure people aren’t getting flooded out of their home by new developments. I would also like to see those upgrades to our sports fields and also some upgrades to our civic center and depot plaza.

Whats Your Stance On City Annexation Of County Pockets: It need to be done and I think we have finally found a way to be done without creating to much change for those people being annexed. The service to cost will be far better for the home owners as well.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Now that I’m retired I will be able devote more of my attention to city issues and spend more time with my family. We have three grandchildren now.